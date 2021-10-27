The Notre Dame Lady Pioneers secured the Division IV, District 2 volleyball championship in straight sets (25-23, 25-23, 26-24) at Lafayette Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Outside hitter Lily Morgan had 13 kills, 11 digs, two aces and a block for the Lady Pios (23-8), who went 8-0 in district.
Even though the LHSAA playoff brackets are solely based on power ratings with no built-in reward for a district championship, Notre Dame coach Tara Young said it was a special moment.
"For years, we didn't really mention the district, but now I think it says something," Young said.
In the past week, the No. 4 Lady Pios defeated No. 1 Ascension Episcopal, No. 2 LCA and No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia
"The district hadn't been that good until the latest reclassification," Morgan said. "It's been a struggle to win since then. I feel like we have the strongest district, so winning it means a lot to us."
LCA (22-7) led by as many as four points in the first set Tuesday and never trailed until Notre Dame went up 18-17. Morgan then provided the winning point with an ace to the right side of the court.
"I was a little nervous because I thought it was going to be out," Morgan said. "I don't get many aces."
Early in the second set, Notre Dame built a seven-point lead before the Lady Knights rallied and moved ahead 23-18. Middle blockers Andrus Kelbaugh and Allie Gray then helped the Pios score the last seven points of the set.
"I thought we stayed cool," Young said. "LCA earned themselves some points and got back into it, but stayed calm and cool and we executed."
"We could have played a little cleaner, but we stayed gritty the whole time," Morgan said. "That's what got us going and got us the win. We had heart the whole time and didn't stop."
Jean Claire Schmid (four digs, 13 assists), Sara Boulet (eight digs, seven assists), Natalie Brown (four kills, 13 digs) and Maddie Murrell (six digs) were among the statistical leaders for the Pios.
"Lily was our big gun," Young said. "I thought our libero (Murrell) did well. She made some defensive adjustments that she and I had talked about before the game. She recognized what I was talking about and made adjustments."
Notre Dame has won 12 of its last 13 with the regular season ending Saturday. The Pios travel to Division V No. 2 Westminster Christian Thursday, followed by the ESA Tournament.
"If we can finish out this week going 6-1, it would be good," Young said. "7-0 would be even sweeter. Westminster beat us earlier this year in a tournament. Hopefully it'll look a lot different when it's five sets (instead of three)."
Notre Dame, which finished as runner-up in 2017, is seeking its first state title since 2012.
"I feel like we really proved ourselves and what we can do this year," Morgan said. "That shows everybody that we're going to make a run at state. We're a little up and down, but we're persevering through it. If we play our game well and play our side of the net well, I'm confident."