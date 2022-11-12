The event is the same, although the groups may be a bit different.
The Teurlings Catholic Rebels won the LHSAA State Cross Country title in Class 4A a year ago, and will take aim at another crown on Monday at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.
Reclassification has morphed the event into five divisions, but either way a title is on the line.
"If we're healthy, we've got as good chance at anybody," said TCHS coach Pilar Burson, who tested her squad with challenging matches to keep their competitive edge.
"We've run out of state to challenge them. We ran in Mobile. We ran against Brother Martin, Catholic of Baton Rouge and Jesuit. Jesuit is No. 2 in the country; we ran against their second team.
"We try to run against the best competition we can, and I think we've gotten better each week."
That includes a win in last week's regional meet as the Rebels followed defending 4A state runner-up Jude Guidry to victory. He will try to match teammate Cameron Kelly's title run of a year ago,
Other standouts are Archie James and Noah Bernard (both top 10 at state last year) Will Robicheaux, Jude Greenman and promising sophomores Harrison Marceaux and Matthew Rushing.
Flu has been a problem this semester, but Burson is looking for a strong finish.
"We've had some brutally hot meets this season," she said. "It' supposed to be in the 50's up there on Monday, so that will be good."
LHSAA State Cross Country Meet
Monday at Northwestern State
Admission $10. Gates open 8 a.m.
Acadiana area in state polls:
Big School Boys - Teurlings, 7th, Girls - Lafayette High honorable mention. Small Schools - Boys, ESA 6th, Erath, 9th. Girls, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Acadeny, 4th.
Schedule
Division III Girls, 9 a.m.; II Girls, 9:45; Div. I Girls, 10:30; V Girls, 1:30; IV Girls, 2:15. Division III Boys, 11:15, II Boys, Noon; Div. I Boys, 1:45 p.m.; V Boys 3 p.m.; IV Boys, 3:45.