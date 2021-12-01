For the third straight year, the St. Martinville Tigers will meet Union Parish in the Class 3A playoffs when the No. 3 Tigers host the No. 7 Farmers on Friday in the semifinals.
The first two meetings were dominated by the Farmers on their home field. In 2019, the Farmers won 37-6 in the first round before reaching the semifinals. Last year, Union won 47-6 in the quarterfinals and went on to finish as runner-up to Madison Prep.
"Hopefully, the third time's the charm," Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen said. "Two years ago, the game was closer than the score indicated with them getting some late scores. Last year, we played in a mud bowl and it didn't affect them at all. They acted like they were playing on turf. They didn't fumble, slip or fall, and they took it to us pretty good."
DeRouen is not only excited about playing at home Friday, he's hopeful that the Tigers' artificial turf will allow quarterback Tanner Harrison, running back Steven Blanco and receivers Cullen Charles and Harvey Broussard to break big plays.
"We took that ride the last two years," DeRouen said of the 220-mile trip to Farmerville. "That's several hours on the bus because you can spit into Arkansas when you get to Farmerville. It's a pleasure to get them at home. Hopefully, our speed factor on the turf can kick in."
Harrison has accounted for 2,994 yards with 42 touchdowns for the Tigers (11-2). Blanco has rushed for 1,525 yards on 149 carries with 25 TDs, and Broussard (43-971, 12 TDs) and Charles (25-497, 6 TDs) are the leading receivers for an offense that has scored 56 points per game in the playoffs.
The 10-3 Farmers are also explosive on offense with 4.065 rushing yards and 53 TDs. Junior tailback Trey Holly is averaging 9.1 yards per carry while rushing for 2,195 yards and 27 TDs. Senior fullback Ja'Quarius Donald (5-10, 200) has carried 231 yards for 1,527 yards and 23 TDs.
"They're a double-tight end, I-formation offense," DeRouen said of the Farmers (10-3). "They run it down your throat. They have huge offensive linemen who do a good job coming off the ball and attacking. The fullback (Donald) could be the starting tailback for almost any team. Last week, Abbeville did a good job with Holly, but the fullback killed them. You can't key on one."
Farmers quarterback Cole Dison returned last week after missing multiple games with an injury, and the senior completed all four of his pass attempts for three TDs in a 45-6 win over Abbeville.
"You have to concentrate on the run so much that when they do throw, it's effective," DeRouen said. "They have big-play potential when they do throw it."
DeRouen said his defense - which is led by end Quinton Butler, linebacker Kelton Marshall and defensive back Mandrel Butler - will need to wrap up the Union running backs and make third-down stops.
"They want to snap the ball with two seconds left on the play clock to shorten the game," DeRouen said. "If they get up by a bunch, it will be hard to come back. We want to surround their running backs and put 11 hats on the ball. It's not going to be a one-on-one thing. When we have them in our grasp, we have to hold on because sometimes they'll break out like Houdini."
Quinton Butler, who had three sacks in the fourth quarter of last week's 59-42 win over No. 6 Lutcher, is eager to get another shot at the Farmers.
"Those last two games against them are games I'd like to forget," he said. "We played sloppy. I was hoping we'd get the chance to face them again, and here we are."
The winner of Friday's game will face the winner of No. 1 Sterlington/No. 5 Church Point in the state finals at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Dec. 11.