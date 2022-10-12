For the second time in as many football seasons, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels have opened the year with an impressive winning streak.
A year ago, the Rebels were a perfect 5-0 through their non-district schedule, before seeing the streak end in Week 6 against Carencro in the district opener to begin a four-game losing streak.
Thus far, the Rebels (6-0, 1-0) remain unbeaten and will continue their quest to win the school’s first outright district championship since 2014 when they travel to face the state’s No. 1-ranked Lafayette Christian Academy Knights at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“No rest for the weary,” said Rebels coach Dane Charpentier, when asked about his team having to turn its attention to the Knights in district play. “LCA is the most complete team that we will have played this year. It’s going to be a great game.”
The defenses will be challenged in this contest, as the Rebels and the Knights are equipped with explosive offenses led by quarterback/receiver duos Preston Welch and Kentrell Prejean (Teurlings) and JuJuan Johnson and Alonzo Ryes (LCA).
“Teurlings has been very impressive when I’ve seen them on film,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said. “They’ve been impressive in all three phases. They present a lot of problems offensively with all of the different shifting and formations. They are very talented, and Dane and his staff have done a great job.”
Welch has completed 69 of 111 passes for 1,222 yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions, while Prejean has hauled in 26 passes for 693 yards and nine touchdowns.
“I can’t say that I’m surprised by Teurlings’ success so far because they have always been a successful program even going all the way back to win Dane’s dad Sonny was coaching,” Faulk said. “They have a lot of experience in all of the right spots, and they have some dynamic playmakers. They have a big-time passing game and people have to respect their explosiveness on the outside.”
The Knights (5-1, 1-0) are equally explosive with Johnson, who has completed 59 of 104 passes for 1,288 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 301 yards and 4 touchdowns on 60 carries. Among Johnson’s favorite targets has been Ryes, who has 15 receptions for 484 yards and 4 touchdowns.
“LCA has an elite quarterback and that makes a huge difference at the high school level,” Charpentier said. “The quarterback does a great job of making plays and he has the ability to turn a bad play into a good play.”
Although the expectation is for the offenses to put on a show, it won’t come easy as both the Knights and the Rebels’ defensive units have proven to be quite stout this season.
“Teurlings’ defense has been really good, and they’ve done a great job of flying to the football,” Faulk said. “They do a great job in coverage and in applying pressure.”
“LCA’s defense plays enough different schemes to keep you off-balanced as a play-caller offensively,” Charpentier said. “If you make plays against a defense like theirs, it is because you took it. They don’t give you nothing, you have to earn everything against a defense like theirs.”
One of the most anticipated matchups will be when Knights defensive back Ty Lee lines up 1-on-1 against Prejean.
“(Lee) is a cover guy by trade,” Charpentier said. “I’m sure they will try to match him up on KP at times. They are two great players, so it will be a great battle. It is going to be important that we protect, pickup blitzes and keep our quarterback clean.”
While Prejean has proven to be a large part of the Rebels’ offense, Teurlings has other weapons including receivers Bradford Cain, Hayden Vice and running back Tanner Brinkman.
And Charpentier has been adamant the Rebels are willing to use any of them at any time.
“Preston does a great job of distributing the football,” Charpentier said. “We want to get the football to the open guy. We don’t care who scores the touchdown or how we score the touchdown, we just want to score.”
Faulk said being successful against the Rebels is going to require the Knights excelling in all three facets of the game.
“This game is going to come down to us doing all of the things we always talk about like running the football, stopping the run and protecting the football,” Faulk said. “But also, we have to win at the hidden yards. Against Westgate, Teurlings had some big returns in the kicking game that gave them short fields. We have to play well because all of those things are going to be big factors in determining who wins this game.”