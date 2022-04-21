District 5-4A meet
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Westgate 153, 2. Carencro 99.5, 3. Teurlings 59.5, 4. Northside 59, 5. St. Thomas More 21.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Kohen Beavers, Carencro, 11.05; 2. Kalen Beavers, Carencro, 11.15; 3. Jordan Doucet, Westgate, 11.21.
200 – 1. Camron Spencer, Westgate, 22.00; 2. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 22.13; 3. Kalen Beavers, Carencro, 22.96.
400 – 1. Tray’quan Francis, Westgate, 51.52; 2. Davian Hill, Westgate, 51.95; 3. Tommy Thomas, Northside, 54.03.
800 – 1. Tray’quan Francis, Westgate, 2:02.11; 2. Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 2:02.32; 3. Tommy Thomas, Northside, 2:06.04.
1600 – 1. Tray’quan Francis, Westgate, 4:41.76; 2. Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 4:41.94; 3. Jude Greenman, Teurlings, 5:00.95.
110H – 1. Camron Spencer, Westgate, 15.32; 2. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 15.76; 3. Jayden Wilson, Northside, 17.20.
300H – 1. Jayden Wilson, Northside, 42.85; 2. Joni Martin, Carencro, 43.24; 3. Trarondrick Sam, Westgate, 44.35.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Westgate (Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, Amaaz Eugene, Mekhi Boutte) 41.87; 2. Carencro 43.83; 3. Teurlings 44.56.
4x200 – 1. Westgate (Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, Dedrick Latulas, Mekhi Boutte) 1:27.53; 2. Carencro 1:31.75; 3. Northside 1:33.0.
4x400 – 1. Westgate (Daveyon Hypolite, Davian Hill, Mekhi Boutte, Fabian Brown) 3:36.17; 2. Northside 3:37.53; 3. Carencro 3:37.88.
4x800- 1. Teurlings (Cameron Kelly, Jude Greenman, Noah Bernard, Will Robicheaux) 8:38.81; 2. Carencro 8:39.94; 3. Westgate 8:47.95.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Zaid Landry, Westgate, 6-0; 2. Travin Gardner, Westgate, 6-0; 3. Donyell Brown, Carencro, 5-6.
Pole vault – 1. Jonathan Woods, STM, 13-0; 2. Mority Keoyothy, Westgate, 9-6; 3. Travis Kidder, Teurlings, 8-6.
Long jump – 1. Jordan Doucet, Westgate, 22-1; 2. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 21-9.5; 3. Everette Prejean, Northside, 20-9.
Triple jump – 1. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 45-7; 2. Everette Prejean, Northside, 44-4.75; 3. Joni Martin, Carencro, 41.11.25.
Shot put – 1. Jaiden Dauterive, Westgate, 42-5; 2. Keevon George, Carencro, 42-4; 3. Darion Gabriel, Carencro, 39-1.5.
Discus – 1. Mekhi Williams, Carencro, 126-4; 2. Cy Newland, Teurlings, 123-11; 3. Scotty Miller, Carencro, 122-9.
Javelin – 1. Keagan Dugas, Northside, 153-2; 2. Richard Seymour, STM, 152-9; 3. Preston Welch, Teurlings, 140-10.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Teurlings 124, 2. Northside 122, 3. St. Thomas More 88, 4. Westgate 26, 5. Carencro 17.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 12.29; 2. Raegan Latiolais, STM, 12.63; 3. Danya Curry, Northside, 12.98.
200 – 1. Danaisha George, Northside, 25.65; 2. Quincy Simon, Northside, 26.25; 3. Raegan Latiolais, STM, 26.34.
400 – 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 1:01.66; 2. Abbigale Landry, Teurlings, 1:03.59; 3. Ally Lafleur, Teurlings, 1:04.26.
800 – 1. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 2:38.52; 2. Paige Broussard, Teurlings, 2:41.16; 3. Lanie Benoit, Teurlings, 2:43.89.
1600 – 1. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 5:58.08; 2. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 5:58.12; 3. Camryn Haik, STM, 6:06.13.
3200 – 1. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 12:36.43; 2. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 12:50.64; 3. Camryn Haik, STM, 13:22.0
100H – 1. Ahmari Anderson, Carencro, 17.79; 2. Madison Leon, Teurlings, 18.29; 3. Kylie Meagher, Teurlings, 18.53.
300H – 1. Amelie Dupuis, Teurlings, 48.37; 2. Makyra Thibodeaux, Northside, 51.01; 3. Am’Yra Johnson, Westgate, 52.20.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Northside (Danya Curry, Makala Thibodeaux, Zirra Wilson, Danaisha George) 49.08; 2. Westgate 51.20, 3. Teurlings 51.35.
4x200 – 1. Northside (Danaisha George, Danya Curry, Zirra Wilson, Quincy Simon) 1:42.74; 2. St. Thomas More 1:48.38; 3. Westgate 1:49.55.
4x400 – 1. Northside (Zirra Wilson, Alaysha Veal, Makyra Thibodeaux, Danaisha George) 4:12.41; 2. Teurlings 4:15.56; 3. Carencro 4:45.33.
4x800 – 1. Teurlings (Paige Broussard, Lanie Benoit, Ariana Lowenstein, Lexi Guidry) 10:58.43; 2. St. Thomas More 11:11.79.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High Jump – 1. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 5-2; 2. Ani Domingue, STM, 4-10; 3. Andi Duay, STM, 4-8.
Pole vault – 1. Addison Richey, Teurlings, 11-6; 2. Abigail Inzerella, STM, 8-0.
Long jump – 1. Zirra Wilson, Northside, 17-2.5; 2. Raegan Latiolais, STM, 16-8; 3. Makala Thibodeaux, Northside, 15-10.
Triple jump – 1. Makyra Thibodeaux, Northside, 35-10; 2. Xaveay Breaux, Northside, 34-4; 3. Isabella Macha, Teurlings, 32-4.
Shot put – 1. Annelise Davis, STM, 33-3.5; 2. Hali Thomas, Teurlings, 30-3; 3. Shanel Celestine, Northside, 28-1.
Discus – 1. Abigail Inzerella, STM, 109-2; 2. Arkaysha Proctor, Westgate, 79-10; 3. Reagan Richey, Teurlings, 77-2.
Javelin – 1. Gracie Lanclos, STM, 83-11; 2. Emma Cother, Teurlings, 81-6.5; 3. Abigail Fabacher, STM, 81-3.
District 5-3A meet
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Northwest 146.5, 2. Iota 133, 3. Ville Platte 125, 4. Pine Praire 92, 5. Church Point 46, 6. Mamou 23.5.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Dajon Lemalle, Pine Prairie, 11.41; 2. O’Marion Frank, Ville Platte, 11.51; 3. Joshua Mouton, Northwest, 11.61.
200 – 1. Joshua Mouton, Northwest, 23.10; 2. Dajon Lemalle, Pine Prairie, 23.27; 3. O’Marion Frank, Ville Platte, 23.28.
400 – 1. Nenemiah Albert, Northwest, 51.99; 2. Tylon Citizen, Church Point, 52.72; 3. Josiah Ortis, Pine Prairie, 54.69.
800 – 1. Nenemiah Albert, Northwest, 2:11.16; 2. Ethon Aucoin, Northwest, 2:19.04; 3. Eli Noel, Church Point, 2:20.06.
1600 – 1. Eli Noel, Church Point, 5:02.39; 2. Ethon Aucoin, Northwest, 5:05.67; 3. Patrick Aton, Iota, 5:15.63.
3200 – 1. Patrick Aton, Iota, 11:51.69; 2. Ethon Aucoin, Northwest, 12:19.92; 3. Jaylon Jolivette, Northwest, 12:27.33.
110H – 1. Adonis Thomas, Ville Platte, 16.20; 2. Dylan Callahan, Iota, 16.97; 3. Eriq Wilson, Northwest, 18.28.
300H – 1. Adonis Thomas, Ville Platte, 44.52; 2. Dylan Callahan, Iota, 44.83; 3. Samuel Broussard, Northwest, 45.93.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Ville Platte (Ta’von Anderson, Michael Berry, Quez Calvin, O’Marion Frank) 43.87; 2. Northwest 45.80, 3. Iota 46.05.
4x200 – 1. Ville Platte (Ta’von Anderson, Michael Berry, Damorion Leday, O’Marion Frank) ; 2. Iota 1:35.87, 3. Church Point 1:36.03.
4x400 – 1. Church Point (Tylon Citizen, Kyren Hagger, Eli Noel, John Coleman) 3:44.18; 2. Northwest 3:45.10; 3. Iota 3:49.55.
4x800 – 1. Northwest (Samuel Broussard, Jaylon Jolivette, Kylan Malone, Braylen Offord) 9:43.0, 2. Ville Platte 10:00.0; 3. Iota 10:07.0.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Michael Berry, Ville Platte, 21-0; 2. Jonathan Hand, Mamou, 18-0.25; 3. Ta’von Anderson, Ville Platte, 17-7.75.
Shot put – 1. Wesley Moore, Northwest, 44-3.75; 2. Lucas Ricks, Pine Prairie, 40-0; 3. Wyatt Gobert, Iota, 39-5.5.
Discus – 1. Haywood Gallien, Northwest, 137-11; 2. David Freeman, Pine Prairie, 105-8; 3. Lucas Ricks, Pine Prairie, 105-2.
Triple jump – 1. Jarian Leday, Ville Platte, 38-6.75; 2. Jakailan Fontenot, Ville Platte, 37-10.5; 3. Bronx Tullos, Iota, 37-6.25.
Javelin – 1. Auston Bass, Pine Prairie, 145-5; 2. Connor Bergeron, Iota, 135-10; 3. Makenzie Ardoin, Northwest, 134-7.
High jump – 1. Michael Berry, Ville Platte, 6-0; 2. Dajon Lemalle, Pine Prairie, 5-10; 3. Jakailan Fontenot, Ville Platte, 5-8.
Pole vault – 1. Christian Beasley, Iota, 9-0; 2. Trevor Fontenot, Pine Prairie, 8-6.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Northwest 135, 2. Iota 110, 3. Pine Prairie 99, 4. Ville Platte 90, 5. Mamou 56, 6. Church Point 38.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Kyrionna Ardoin, Mamou, 12.38; 2. Asia Fergerson, Northwest, 12.77; 3. Kinsley Batiste, Northwest, 13.37.
200 – 1. Kyrionna Ardoin, Mamou, 25.67; 2. Asia Fergerson, Northwest, 27.04; 3. Drashaylan Doucet, Pine Prairie, 28.04.
400 – 1. Emily Hebert, 1:02.84; 2. Ja’Neisha Collins, Northwest, 1:03.56; 2. Remi Pierre, Northwest, 1:05.97.
800 – 1. Vandryua Wilson, Ville Platte, 2:39.77; 2. Jules Ronkartz, Iota, 2:43.10; 3. Ja’katelyn Thomas, Northwest, 2:51.27.
1600 – 1. Jules Ronkartz, Iota, 5:59.15; 2. Vandryua Wilson, Ville Platte, 6:35.11; 3. Jesslyn Richard, Pine Prairie, 6:39.64.
3200 – 1. Jules Ronkartz, Iota, 13:22.32; 2. Vandryua Wilson, Ville Platte, 13:52.04; 3. Karlee Bordelon, 16:39.36.
100H – 1. Aniyah Glover, Northwest, 19.46; 2. Aleira Holston, Pine Prairie, 20.39.
300H – 1. Aniyah Glover, Northwest, 51.49; 2. Shaine Parker, Church Point, 52.19; 3. Katelyn Bekemeir, Mamou, 55.83.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Northwest (Kinsley Batiste, Janeisha Collins, Asia Fergerson, Remi Pierre) 50.84; 2. Mamou 52.67,. 3. Church Point 53.62.
4x200 – 1. Northwest (Kinsley Batiste, Asia Fergerson, Aniyah Lavergne, Remi Pierre) 1:48.98; 2. Mamou 1:51.53, 3. Vilel Platte 1:58.44.
4x400 – 1. Northwest (Janeisha Collins, Aniyah Lavergne, Noelle Babineaux, Remi Pierre) 4:30.26; 2. Church Point 4;47.67; 3. Pine Prairie 4:55.16.
4x800 – 1. Northwest (Noelle Babineaux, Ja’katelyn Thomas, Sierra Joseph, Aniyah Glover) 12:02.0; 2. Pine Prairie 13:02.0; 3. Ville Platte 14:20.0.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Kaydan Coward, Ville Platte, 16-2; 2. Bailey Benton, Iota, 16-0; 3. Aliyah Soileau, Pine Prairie, 14-9.
Shot put – 1. Shayla Hickerson, Ville Platte, 33-5; 2. Abigail Guillory, Northwest, 29-1; 3. Macie Campbell, Pine Prairie, 28-2.
Discus – 1. Macie Campbell, Pine Prairie, 94-2; 2. Katelynn Jackson, Northwest, 87-9; 3. Riley Townsend, Pine Prairie, 68-8.
Triple jump – 1. Bailey Benton, Iota, 32-8; 2. Myah Chaillot, Iota, 30-1.5; 3. Ja’liah Garrett, Northwest, 30-0.5.
Javelin – 1. Macy Dailey, Church Point, 120-3; 2. Ariel Thomas, Mamou, 86-3; 3. Samantha Vidrine, 74-7.
High jump – 1. Myah Chaillot, Iota, 4-8; 2. Kaydan Coward, Ville Platte, 4-8; 3. Aliyah Soileau, Pine Prairie, 4-6.
District 6-3A meet
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. St. Martinville 162, 2. Erath 133, 3. David Thibodaux 104, 4. Kaplan 88, 5. Crowley 46, 6. Abbeville 44.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Gabriel Clement, Kaplan, 11.39; 2. Braylon Jones, St. Martinville, 11.56; 3. Courtney Allen, Crowley, 11.66.
200 – 1. Gabriel Clement, Kaplan, 22.06; 2. Karon Jean-Louis, St. Martinville, 22.74; 3. Nalen St. Julien, Abbeville, 23.51.
400 – 1. Gabriel Clement, Kaplan, 49.42; 2. Braylon Jones, St. Martinville, 52.49; 3. Alvaro Elena, Kaplan, 52.97.
800 – 1. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 2:08.10; 2. Jackson Jarrett, David Thib, 2:11.30; 3. Ross Primeaux, Kaplan 2:13.0.
1600 – 1. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 4:47.50; 2. Bailey Tassin, David Thib, 4:50.0; 3. Maxwell Gautreau, David Thib, 5:14.22.
3200 – 1. Bailey Tassin, David Thib, 10:39.80; 2. Braxton Bright, Erath, 10:59.71; 3. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 11:30.48.
110H – 1. Christian Pillette, Erath, 16.55; 2. Chase Hernandez, David Thib, 17.46; 3. Hunter Comeaux, Erath, 17.70.
300H – 1. Chase Hernandez, David Thib, 42.05; 2. Christian Pillette, Erath, 42.33; 3. Jaylin Clay, St. Martinville, 42.41.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. St. Martinville (Steven Blanco, Karon Jean-Louis, Jaylin Clay, Tanner Harrison), 43.80; 2. Abbeville 45.09; 3. Crowley 45.33.
4x200 – 1. St. Martinville ( Steven Blanco, Karon Jean-Louis, Jaylin Clay, Braylon Jones), 1:30.93; 2. David Thibodaux 1:35.82; 3. Kaplan 1:37.49.
4x400 – 1. St. Martinville (Karon Jean-Louis, Harvey Broussard, Phalijah Alexander, Braylon Jones) 3:31.01; 2. Kaplan 3:31.05; 3. Crowley 3:50.56.
4X800 – 1. Erath (Braxton Bright, Lawson Broussard, Cameron Soirez, Dax Boudreaux) 9:02.15; 2. David Thibodaux 9:11.21; 3. Kaplan 10:04.43.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville, 6-4; 2. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 6-2; 3. Christian Pillette, Erath, 5-8.
Pole vault – 1. Kamren Earnest, Erath, 11-0; 2. Cameron Soirez, Erath, 6-6; 3. Matt Guidry, Kaplan, 6-0.
Long jump – 1. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 21-6; 2. Nate Harmon, Crowley, 21-6; 3. Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville, 20-7.5.
Triple jump – 1. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 44-7; 2. Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville, 41-1.5; 3. Tyler Cherry, Abbeville, 40-5.5.
Shot put – 1. Javin Griffin, St. Martinville, 50-2; 2. Reese Domingue, Erath, 43-9; 3. Ahman DeRouen, St. Martinville, 39-4.
Discus – 1. Javin Griffin, St. Martinville, 142-0; 2. Orlando Roy, Kaplan, 122-9.5; 3. Ahman DeRouen, St. Martinville, 120-8.5.
Javelin – 1. Austin Hebert, Erath, 150-3; 2. Johnathan Matthews, Abbeville 132-1.5; 3. Andre Okelly-Farrell, David Thibodaux, 132-0.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Kaplan 104, 2. Erath 101, 3. St. Martinville 93, 4. David Thibodaux 89.5, 5. Abbeville 78, 6. Crowley 75.5
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Leah Gentry, David Thib, 13.29; 2. Lyla Fletcher, Abbeville, 13.43; 3. Madison Brasseaux, Kaplan, 13.63.
200 – 1. Leah Gentry, David Thib, 27.26; 2. Makaya Damon, Crowley, 27.57; 3. Maleigh Grant, Crowley, 27.65.
400 – 1. Tyler Landry, St. Martinville, 1:05.20; 2. Bailey Pommier, Kaplan, 1:05.60; 3. Maleigh Grant, Crowley, 1:07.70.
800 – 1. Makay Damon, Crowley, 2:32.70; 2. Alexa Tarin-Carlon, Erath, 2:39.10; 3. Grace French, David Thib, 2:44.80.
1600 – 1. Grace French, David Thib, 6:03.50; 2. Alex Tarin-Carlon, Erath, 6:13.40; 3. Alivia Tassin, David Thib, 6:25.60.
3200 – 1. Grace French, David Thib, 13:18.70; 3. Alex Tarin-Carlon, Erath, 13:45.60; 3. Alivia Tassin, David Thib, 14:19.30.
100H – 1. Jmya Jones, St. Martinville, 18.01; 2. Kirsten Peter, Abbeville, 21.03; 3. Ali’Lonna Simmons, Abbeville, 21.72.
300H – 1. Jmya Jones, St. Martinville, 57.64; 2. Hannah Carlson, Kaplan, 1:01.60; 3. Arianna Vidrine, St. Martinville, 1:03.30.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Abbeville (Jaycie Guidry, Lyla Fletcher, Tamyri Brown, Chelsea Stewart) 54.40; 2. St. Martinville 54.66; 3. Crowley 55.28.
4x200 – 1. St. Martinville (Kamryn Gedward, Alexa Kately, Tyler Landry, Tijianae Broussard) 1:54.14; 2. Abbeville 1:54.65; 3. Crowley 1:56.21.
4x400 – 1. Crowley (China Williams, Aliyah Hunter, Malaya Gable, Makaya Damon), 4:31.53; 2. Kaplan 4:34.83; 3. David Thibodaux 4:56.52
4x800 – 1. Erath (Isabelle Hardin, Mary Claire Guilbeaux, Marlee Caldwell, Alex Tarin-Carlon) 10:55.16.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. D’Jaiyah Levy, Abbeville, 5-0; 2. Ali’lonna Simmons, Abbeville, 4-8; 3. Noble Hebert, Kaplan, 4-8.
Pole vault – 1. Maryah Harrington, Kaplan, 9-0; 2. Corrine Harrington, Kaplan, 6-6.
Long jump – 1. Kennedy Marceaux, Kaplan, 15-7.5; 2. D’Jaiyah Levy, Abbeville, 15-5.5; 3. Dycie Touchet, Crowley, 15-8.
Triple jump – 1. Kennedy Marceaux, Kaplan, 32-0; 2. Leah Gentry, David Thib, 31-8; 3. Mary Claire Guilbeaux, Erath, 30-6.
Shot put – 1. Bailee Bessard, Abbeville, 34-4; 2. Amiri Blanco, St. Martinville, 32-0; 3. Zarria Williams, St. Martinville, 31-7.5
Discus – 1. Ava Langlinais, Erath, 95-8; 2. Noble, Hebert, 95-0.5; 3. Zarria Williams, St. Martinville, 83-8.5.
Javelin – 1. Jaya James, David Thib, 101.6; 2. Ava Langlinais, Erath, 77-5; 3. Spiritual Guidry, Crowley, 71-10.