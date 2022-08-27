The St. Thomas More Cougars appeared to be firing on all cylinders against Cecilia in the Kiwanis football jamboree on Friday.
Although the coaching staff won’t be thrilled with the interceptions by their quarterbacks Sam Altman and Will Taylor, overall, turned in solid performances en route to leading the Cougars to a 34-6 rout of the Cecilia Bulldogs.
Altman completed 8-of-12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdowns, while Taylor was 2-of-4 for 97 yards and two scores.
After Cecilia took a 6-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Diesel Solari, the Cougars responded with back-to-back touchdown drives behind each quarterback.
The Cougars regained the lead at 7-6 on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to receiver Christian McNees, who had two grabs for 70 yards and that score.
After the Cougars’ defense forced a punt by the Bulldogs, STM added a second touchdown, this time an 11-yard touchdown pass from Altman to tight end Barrett David to extend the lead to 14-6 with 4:40 remaining in the half.
From that point on, the Cougars proved to be too much for the Bulldogs, scoring 20 more points in the second half to cap scoring 34 unanswered points en route to securing the victory.
In addition to the quarterbacks, another bright spot for the Cougars was running back Charlie Payton, who impacted the game both on the ground and through the air.
Payton rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown on five carries, while also catching three passes for 30 yards and another score.
Pios' defense strong
In what turned out to be a defensive battle, the Notre Dame Pioneers claimed a 3-0 victory over Lafayette High in the Kiwanis jamboree on Friday.
The Pioneers’ defense held the Lions to 88 yards of total offense (62 rushing, 26 passing), allowed Lafayette High to convert only 1-of-4 third downs and recorded three sacks in the win.
Lafayette High’s defense was equally stout, as they held the Pioneers to 118 yards of total offense (70 passing, 48 rushing), 1-of-4 on third down conversions and one sack.
Notre Dame’s most impressive drive came on the opening drive of the second half, when they marched all the way down to the Lions’ 2-yard line. The Pios did get into the end zone on second and goal from the 2 on a run by Jake Brouillette, but it was negated by a holding penalty. A sack two plays later, forced the Pios to settle for a 37-yard field by Cameron Fuselier that he nailed to give Notre Dame a 3-0 lead with 5:13 remaining in the game.
Offensively, the Pios were led by quarterback Aidan Mouton, who went 5-of-7 passing for 70 yards and receiver Teddy Menard and Grady Faulk. Menard caught one pass for 40 yards, while Faulk hauled in three receptions for 28.
In the losing effort for the Lions, running backs Jason Anderson (5-42) and Ja’Kaylib Anderson (7-33) combined for 75 yards rushing, while quarterback Grayson Saunier completed 3 of 8 passes for 26 yards.
Rams' offense rolls
Everyone knows all about the “Veer Machine” that is the Acadiana High rushing attack, and it was on full display in a 27-6 win over Northside on Friday in the jamboree.
Keven Williams looked more than ready for the regular season, as he rushed 60 yards and one touchdown on four carries in the first half.
Williams’ first touchdown run came on the Rams’ opening drive, capping a five-play 44 yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown run to give Acadiana a 7-0 lead with 8:42 remaining in the first half.
After forcing another three and out by the Vikings, the Rams again went 44 yards for a touchdown, this time in four plays capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ayden Trahan – extending Acadiana’s lead to 14-0. That drive was propelled by a 30-yard run by Williams, who gave the Rams a first and goal from the 10 before Trahan’s scamper.
Northside had some bright moments in the game, most notably in their third possession when they traveled 80 yards eight plays that was capped with a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tommy Thomas to receiver Jamarian Johnnie to pull Northside within 14-6 with 1:35 remaining in the half. Thomas was 5-for-7 for 67 yards and a touchdown passing in the first half.
But that’s as close as the Vikings would get, as the Rams responded with a touchdown pass of their own as Trahan connected with sophomore receiver Russell Babineaux for a 49-yard touchdown to for 21-6 lead at halftime. Babineaux finished with two receptions for 55 yards.