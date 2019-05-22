It’s never a question of talent.
The Acadiana area, more specifically Lafayette Parish, routinely produces elite high school wrestlers that claim state championships. Programs like Teurlings Catholic, Comeaux and Northside all have strong histories of success on the mat.
But prep success doesn’t necessarily translate to many area wrestlers continuing their careers on the college level. Like any sport, kids lose interest over time, especially if they begin at a young age. By the time they’re seniors, even if there are opportunities to wrestle beyond high school, they may be burnt out. Wrestling on the high school level requires more practice time than it does on the youth circuit, and it takes a toll.
“When they get into high school, it’s a completely different than what they do in club wrestling,” said Comeaux High School coach Keith Bergeron. “Because club wrestling, they might practice a couple of days a week. In high school, they’re practicing every day of the week. So it’s a combination of both, but I see it in all sports. Kids starting at a young age just get burnt out with the sport.”
There just aren’t many college wrestling programs in the South, either. Arkansas-Little Rock, which is beginning a Division I program this fall, is now one of the closest to Louisiana.
“I think the problem with Louisiana kids is not so much them starting early,” said Glen Bernard, who coaches area wrestlers before and during high school with the Lafayette Scrappers Wrestling Club. “Because sometimes when you start early, it has its benefits. I think many kids don’t wrestle in college because they’re scared to leave home. They’re scared of the commitment, and they’re scared to leave home. It’s not that we’re not talented. It’s just they prefer to stay home.”
So 2019 proved to “an unusual situation,” Bernard agreed. Five wrestlers from Lafayette Parish — including Glen’s son, Dyllon, who wrestled at Comeaux — signed college wrestling scholarship. A sixth area wrestler, Basile four-time state champion Gavin Christ, signed with Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina.
Dyllon is one of three wrestlers from the parish — the others being Comeaux teammate Dylan Ames and Acadiana High’s Reid Folley — who is headed to Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa. Brody Gray, a home-schooled wrestler who competed with Northside High, will continue his career at Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati. All four of those kids were coached by Bernard with the Scrappers.
Finally, Carencro’s Taylor Clay, a two-time state champion, will sign with Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas on Thursday. Though Clay wrestled for the Junior Spartan Wrestling Club under Comeaux coach Keith Bergeron, he trained with the four college signees from the parish under Bernard, including when they trained for national events.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Carencro coach Derrick Franchak. “Because down South here, not many guys go and wrestle. It’s more of a northern sport. The farther up you go, the more prominent wrestling is. To see guys (from the parish who signed college wrestling scholarships), it’s good for wrestling in the community to see guys being successful and getting to continue on to the next level.”
In Taylor’s case, he could have followed his wrestling buddies to Iowa Lakes, but he wanted to be different. His end goal is to wrestle on the Division I level.
“I wanted to make a name for myself,” said Taylor, who lost just one match as a senior after missing five months recovering from offseason elbow surgery. “I didn’t want to follow the pack to Iowa Lakes. I kind of wanted to break away and be an individual. At the end of the day, nobody can do it for me. It’s all on me.”
“The original plan was that they were all supposed to go to the same school,” said Taylor’s dad, Billy Clay. “But then Taylor sat down and thought about it, and he was like, ‘Well, Dad, I want to go make my own way.’ He just wanted to break off from the pack and do his own thing. You can’t really blame him for that -- getting out of his comfort zone. I actually commend him for it.”
Folley is different than the other six college signees in that he didn’t start until he was a freshman at Acadiana.
“What happen was I coached (Reid’s) sister, Raven Guidry, who wrestled at Oklahoma City University now,” said Glen Bernard. “She was an All-American last year, placed eighth the country. When she became heavily involved with high school wrestling, then she had two younger brothers, and they also became heavily involved in high school wrestling. Four years later, Reed had committed to wrestling at Iowa Lakes also.”
Starting at a young age certainly helped Taylor hone his craft, but it wasn’t until his sophomore year that wrestling in college seemed realistic for him.
“Wrestling in college didn’t feel real to me until about my sophomore year in high school,” Clay said. “Because growing up, I was never really good at it. I just did it to stay out of trouble. When I started to get better and started to win, I was like, ‘Well, I guess this is my ticket out.’ I also played football, but I’m not a big football fan, and, at the time, I wasn’t a big wrestling fan either. But sometimes you gotta do what you got to do to get out.”