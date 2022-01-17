Before the season, Ascension Episcopal boys basketball coach Eric Mouton set a goal for his team to win what's been an elusive district title.
At the helm of Blue Gators basketball for 16 years, Mouton said he has watched almost every sport at the school "hang a banner" for a district championship except the boys basketball team.
As athletic director, he's proud of the school's success across the board. He's also eager to have his squad hoist the District 7-2A trophy when the regular season concludes next month.
The Blue Gators (17-7, 3-1) are currently tied with Loreauville (8-5. 3-1), Franklin (9-6, 3-1) and Catholic-New Iberia (8-7, 3-1) with West St. Mary (9-9, 2-2) and Jeanerette (8-5, 2-2) close behind in the 7-2A standings.
After a 57-55 loss at Jeanerette on Jan. 4, the Blue Gators defeated Catholic-NI, Delcambre and Houma Christian.
This week, the Blue Gators begin a four-game homestand against Franklin, Loreauville, West St. Mary and Jeanerette.
"With us having never won a district championship, that's been our motto," said Mouton, who emphasized the importance of defending the home court during the next four games.
In last season's matchup at Ascension, Franklin won in overtime. The Hornets, who went on to reach the Class 2A semifinals, brought back three major contributors from that team.
"We're going to have to rebound the ball," Mouton said. "When we lost to Jeanerette, we gave up 20 offensive rebounds. We cleaned that up."
The Blue Gators start five juniors in Austin Mills, Cole Colligan, Cade Dardar, Nelson Elmore and Luke Guidry, who averages a team-high 12 points per game.
Senior Ethan Diaz-Del Valle and sophomore Stacey Singleton are the first two off the bench.
Mills, who also excels in baseball and football, has been the starting point guard for three years. His quickness makes it difficult for opponents to press the Blue Gators.
"He is able to penetrate into the lane at will," Mouton said of Mills, who is also the team's second-leading scorer at 10 points per game. "He's making better decisions when he gets into the lane. Earlier in his career, he tried to score every time. Now he's doing a good job kicking inside to Cole, and he's also knocking down outside shots."
In a 43-42 win over Episcopal at the Teurlings Catholic Round-Robin, Mills dished the ball to Colligan for the game-winning basket. Mouton said the 6-foot-5 Colligan has gained confidence from football, where he totaled 70 tackles and also started at tight end.
As the Blue Gators quarterback, Dardar passed for over 2,200 yards with an area-best 28 touchdowns.
"Coming off the football field, I noticed his leadership qualities have increased," Mouton said of
Dardar, who uses his 6-foot-2 frame and above-average vertical to get off shots against taller opponents.
Mouton said that Guidry - who hit eight 3-pointers in a win over Northside Christian - doesn't need much room to "light it up." Elmore is a defensive specialist and an accurate outside shooter whose game has developed considerably over the past year.
"Elmore thrives against zone defenses," Mouton said. "Earlier in his career, he was just a spot up shooter. Now, when they come out and guard him, he is able to shot fake and finish around the basket."
The win over Episcopal, which is 17-4 and ranked No. 2 in Division III, was the first win in school history over a top five opponent for the No. 8 Blue Gators.
"I'm really proud of these guys," Mouton said. "The team has worked extremely hard and bought into the system. We have a group of unselfish guys who love to compete."