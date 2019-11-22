Keeping it simple with minimal stakes was the perfect formula for Carencro in a 35-7 home win Friday night over Northwood of Shreveport in the regional round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The fifth-seeded Golden Bears stuck true to their split-back veer roots, gouging the visiting Falcons for 40 first-half plays and a suffocating 258 total rushing yards squeezed out over nearly 37 minutes of possession.
Junior standout Kendrell Williams scored on touchdown runs of two and three yards by the 7:39 mark of the second quarter, both scampers capping extended scoring drives.
“That’s the DNA of this team and that offense,” said Carenco head coach Tony Courville. “Hey, we’re satisfied with four or five yards a pop. First of all it eats up the clock, which I love as a defensive guy. That’s just Kendrell. I know Lucas (Williams) had a very good night, too. It was a one-two punch with those guys. We’re very proud of them.”
An 11-yard touchdown scramble from quarterback Tavion Faulk with 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter staked the Bears to a 21-0 lead over Northside, which managed just 33 yards before halftime.
The visiting Falcons struck first after the intermission via a 15-yard halfback pass from Terrence Cook to star receiver Detraveon Brown with 8:30 to play in the third quarter.
Northwood never drew closer.
Faulk and Kendrell Williams added short scoring runs late in the fourth quarter, while the home-standing defense caused multiple turnovers, all helping Carencro run away with its ninth victory in 10 ballgames.
“We’re very excited about the outcome of the game,” continued Courville, who has the Bears back in the quarterfinal round for the first time in three years. “The score’s not indicative of everything we did, but I’ve got to give Northwood some credit.
“They’re some big boys, first of all, and they’ve got some good sound scheme. It took us a little time to figure some things out, but we started doing the things we do best with the veer.”
Kendrell Williams finished with 109 yards and three touchdowns, while Lucas Williams tacked on 93 yards. Combined the running Williams carried 50 times.
The end result has Carencro sprinting into a Thanksgiving weekend ballgame, which is guaranteed to take place away from the Open Air Cro Dome. The Bears would travel to Tioga or Warren Easton in New Orleans.
“It’s very special,” Courville noted. “I’m excited for these young men because it’s something we’ve been talking about and it’s come to fruition.”