ACA.acadianafootball470.120620
Buy Now

Acadiana High kick returner Draulin Anthony (5) runs a kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown during the Rams' 42-14 win over East Ascension.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

8-Mandeville at 1-Acadiana

5-Destrehan at 13-Ruston

6-Alexandria at 3-Zachary

18-East St. John at 10-West Monroe

DIVISION I SEMIFINALS

4-Catholic-BR at 1-Brother Martin

7-John Curtis at 3-Byrd

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

8-Plaquemine at 1-Carencro

4-Neville at 12-Minden

3-Tioga vs. Easton-LWalker winner

2-Karr at 10-Eunice

DIVISION II SEMIFINALS

5-E.D. White at 1-De La Salle

3-University at 2-St. Thomas More

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

9-Madison Prep at 1-Jennings

5-St. James at 4-Church Point

LC College Prep-South Beauregard vs. Jena-Sumner winners

10-St. Martinville at 2-Union Parish

DIVISION III SEMIFINALS

5-Lafayette Christian at 1-Newman

3-Notre Dame at 2-St. Charles

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

9-Amite at 1-Many

4-St. Helena at 12-General Trask

6-Kinder at 3-Loreauville

2-Mangham at 10-Port Allen

DIVISION IV SEMIFINALS

5-Southern Lab at 1-Calvary Baptist

3-Ouachita Christian at 2-Vermilion Catholic

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

8-Logansport at 1-0ak Grove

5-Homer at 4-White Castle

3-Grand Lake at 11-Centerville

7-Haynesville at 2-East Iberville

View comments