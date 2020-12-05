CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
8-Mandeville at 1-Acadiana
5-Destrehan at 13-Ruston
6-Alexandria at 3-Zachary
18-East St. John at 10-West Monroe
DIVISION I SEMIFINALS
4-Catholic-BR at 1-Brother Martin
7-John Curtis at 3-Byrd
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
8-Plaquemine at 1-Carencro
4-Neville at 12-Minden
3-Tioga vs. Easton-LWalker winner
2-Karr at 10-Eunice
DIVISION II SEMIFINALS
5-E.D. White at 1-De La Salle
3-University at 2-St. Thomas More
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
9-Madison Prep at 1-Jennings
5-St. James at 4-Church Point
LC College Prep-South Beauregard vs. Jena-Sumner winners
10-St. Martinville at 2-Union Parish
DIVISION III SEMIFINALS
5-Lafayette Christian at 1-Newman
3-Notre Dame at 2-St. Charles
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
9-Amite at 1-Many
4-St. Helena at 12-General Trask
6-Kinder at 3-Loreauville
2-Mangham at 10-Port Allen
DIVISION IV SEMIFINALS
5-Southern Lab at 1-Calvary Baptist
3-Ouachita Christian at 2-Vermilion Catholic
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
8-Logansport at 1-0ak Grove
5-Homer at 4-White Castle
3-Grand Lake at 11-Centerville
7-Haynesville at 2-East Iberville