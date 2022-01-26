BOYS BASKETBALL
Acadiana 61, Lafayette High 26
Barbe 57, Sam Houston 46
Southside 64, Comeaux 38
New Iberia 68, Sulphur 36
Teurlings 70, Eunice 51
LaGrange 59, Rayne 56
Lakeview 80, Carencro 50
Beau Chene 63, Breaux Bridge 41
St. Thomas More 72, Northside 55
Opelousas 90, Cecilia 59
Ville Platte 59, Church Point 49
Iota 87, Pine Prairie 55
Northwest 75, Mamou 63
David Thibodaux 67, Abbeville 37
Kaplan 55, Crowley 51
St. Martinville 80, Erath 37
Lafayette Christian def. Port Barre (forfeit)
Lake Arthur 43, Notre Dame 40
West St. Mary 40, Ascension Episcopal 32
Houma Christian 67, Delcambre 47
Loreauville 62, Jeanerette 55
North Central 101, St. Edmund 29
Sacred Heart-VP 74, Westminster 72
Central Catholic 80, Covenant Christian 29
Hanson 69, Highland Baptist 61
Vermilion Catholic 72, Centerville 37
Hathaway 76, Bell City 74
ESA 62, Midland 48
Lacassine 52, JS Clark 41
Northside Christian 50, Starks 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lafayette High 77, Acadiana 19
Southside 60, Comeaux 17
Sulphur 50, New Iberia 40
LaGrange 52, Rayne 34
Carencro 52, Lakeview 49
St. Thomas More 49, Northside 39
Teurlings 52, Westgate 48
Breaux Bridge 47, Beau Chene 43
Opelousas 60, Cecilia 18
Ville Platte 48, Church Point 37
Iota 70, Pine Prairie 38
Abbeville 55, David Thibodaux 33
Lafayette Christian 63, Port Barre 23
Lake Arthur 60, Plainview 42
Welsh 62, Hackberry 24
West St. Mary 49, Ascension Episcopal 34
Franklin 49, Catholic-NI 28
Houma Christian 46, Delcambre 37
North Central 55, St. Edmund 40
Sacred Heart- VP 47, Westminster 25
Highland Baptist 46, Hanson 35
Vermilion Catholic 62, Centerville 20
Hathaway 81, Bell City 29
Lacassine 68, JS Clark 60
Midland 48, Glenmora 34
BOYS SOCCER
Lafayette High 3, Acadiana 1
Barbe 7, Comeaux 0
Southside 2, New Iberia 0
St. Thomas More 8, Beau Chene 0
Carencro 4, Westgate 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Lafayette High 2, Acadiana 1
Barbe 6, Comeaux 0
Southside 1, New Iberia 0
St. Thomas More 10, Beau Chene 0
Carencro 7, Westgate 0
Teurlings 8, Opelousas 0
Highland Baptist 8, Erath 0
St. Martinville 4, Kaplan 0
Livonia 5, St. Martinville 0
ESA 6, Cecilia 0