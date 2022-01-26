ACA.stmbcsoccer.012722.3783.JPG

STM’s Ethan Breaux, (22) fights for the ball with Beau Chene’s Benjamin Montoya , (21), during the St. Thomas More boys soccer vs Beau Chene at Beau Chene High School, Arnaudville, La. January 25, 2022. Both teams are tied for first place in district standings.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Acadiana 61, Lafayette High 26

Barbe 57, Sam Houston 46

Southside 64, Comeaux 38

New Iberia 68, Sulphur 36

Teurlings 70, Eunice 51

LaGrange 59, Rayne 56

Lakeview 80, Carencro 50

Beau Chene 63, Breaux Bridge 41

St. Thomas More 72, Northside 55

Opelousas 90, Cecilia 59

Ville Platte 59, Church Point 49

Iota 87, Pine Prairie 55

Northwest 75, Mamou 63

David Thibodaux 67, Abbeville 37

Kaplan 55, Crowley 51

St. Martinville 80, Erath 37

Lafayette Christian def. Port Barre (forfeit)

Lake Arthur 43, Notre Dame 40

West St. Mary 40, Ascension Episcopal 32

Houma Christian 67, Delcambre 47

Loreauville 62, Jeanerette 55

North Central 101, St. Edmund 29

Sacred Heart-VP 74, Westminster 72

Central Catholic 80, Covenant Christian 29

Hanson 69, Highland Baptist 61

Vermilion Catholic 72, Centerville 37

Hathaway 76, Bell City 74

ESA 62, Midland 48

Lacassine 52, JS Clark 41

Northside Christian 50, Starks 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lafayette High 77, Acadiana 19

Southside 60, Comeaux 17

Sulphur 50, New Iberia 40

LaGrange 52, Rayne 34

Carencro 52, Lakeview 49

St. Thomas More 49, Northside 39

Teurlings 52, Westgate 48

Breaux Bridge 47, Beau Chene 43

Opelousas 60, Cecilia 18

Ville Platte 48, Church Point 37

Iota 70, Pine Prairie 38

Abbeville 55, David Thibodaux 33

Lafayette Christian 63, Port Barre 23

Lake Arthur 60, Plainview 42

Welsh 62, Hackberry 24

West St. Mary 49, Ascension Episcopal 34

Franklin 49, Catholic-NI 28

Houma Christian 46, Delcambre 37

North Central 55, St. Edmund 40

Sacred Heart- VP 47, Westminster 25

Highland Baptist 46, Hanson 35

Vermilion Catholic 62, Centerville 20

Hathaway 81, Bell City 29

Lacassine 68, JS Clark 60

Midland 48, Glenmora 34

BOYS SOCCER

Lafayette High 3, Acadiana 1

Barbe 7, Comeaux 0

Southside 2, New Iberia 0

St. Thomas More 8, Beau Chene 0

Carencro 4, Westgate 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Lafayette High 2, Acadiana 1

Barbe 6, Comeaux 0

Southside 1, New Iberia 0

St. Thomas More 10, Beau Chene 0

Carencro 7, Westgate 0

Teurlings 8, Opelousas 0

Highland Baptist 8, Erath 0

St. Martinville 4, Kaplan 0

Livonia 5, St. Martinville 0

ESA 6, Cecilia 0

