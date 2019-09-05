It was getting pretty late in the first quarter. Underdog Abbeville had controlled play so far in the season opener for both Vermilion Parish rivals, but the game was still scoreless.
Even worse for the homestanding Patriots, a 15-yard personal foul flag and a sack presented North Vermilion with a second-and-30 situation.
As crazy as it sounds, the game, in effect, ended on the game’s next play.
North Vermilion quarterback Darius Gilliam ran left for a 40-yard keeper to set up an eventual touchdown drive in a dominating 30-7 victory over the visiting Wildcats on Thursday at Patriot Field.
“Yes, it’s a big deal for us having such a great athlete back there at quarterback,” NVHS coach Brett Blakey said. “One seam and he can break it.”
For Gilliam, who finished the game with 64 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, as well as 11-of-15 passing for 111 yards and two additional scores, it sounds easy.
“I was just hoping my line would get some blocks and hoping we could convert the first down,” Gilliam said. “I believed in them and we got the first down.”
Actually, Gilliam’s 40-yard run only got the Patriots to the AHS 5. Three plays later, only one more yard had been gained.
Again, Gilliam pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a creative scramble and 4-yard TD pass to Daylon Deculus.
“We weren’t able to punch it in,” Blakey said. “We tried to hard-count it on fourth down to make it a little bit shorter for the touchdown, but the center didn’t hear the hard-count call and he snaps it the ball.
“Everybody’s just standing around looking and Darius just runs around doing Darius things and finds a receiver in the back of the end zone. It’s really awesome whenever you can put the ball in the hands of your best athlete on every play.”
That 11-play, 67-yard drive in 4:43 ignited a stretch where the Patriots scored in five of their next six possession to seize a 30-0 lead with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
After a Gilliam 5-yard TD run, North Vermilion’s third score was propelled with a highlight-film, 12-yard grab by Deculus to set up a 1-yard Kendrick Baudoin TD run for a 20-0 lead. Baudoin finished with 57 yards and a score on 18 carries.
Deculus finished with three receptions for 24 yards and a score.
“Dec played like I knew he could play tonight,” Blakey said. “He had a couple of off weeks the first couple of weeks, but it doesn’t get him down. Every single day of practice, he goes hard, and you saw what he can do.
“If he doesn’t make that one-handed catch, I think that Abbeville kid picks it off. And who knows, it might have been a touchdown for them the way everything was set up.”
Gilliam’s magic show early in the second half made it 27-0. Seemingly bottled up by a crowd of Abbeville defenders, Gilliam somehow found a teammate in Baudoin standing there. He pitched it to him and Baudoin promptly marched 38 yards for the score.
“I ran it, I spinned and then I saw the hole,” Gilliam said. “When I spinned again, they grabbed me and I saw him on the side of me. So I saw him on the side – pitch relationship – and I pitched the ball to him ... touchdown.”
As good as the win felt for the Patriots, it came with a price. Wide receiver Dale Martin suffered an injury – possibly a broken collar bone – after a 23-yard hitch pattern on North Vermilion’s first touchdown drive.
“He’s a big player for us,” Gilliam said. “He got hurt and it kind of brought me down a little bit. They came up to me at halftime, ‘Pick your head up and it’ll be alright. Get the win for him.’ ”
Blakey felt Gilliam’s disappointment as well.
“If there was anybody who had a better summer than Dale, it would be hard to find,” Blakey said. “He just comes down awkward on it. I feel terrible for the kid, because he’s such a great kid. He does everything we ask him to do.”