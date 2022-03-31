NEW IBERIA - It's time to start fine-tuning performances as teams turn the corner on the track and field season.
Friday's Tabasco Relays at New Iberia Senior High is the perfect place to gauge progress, with a 12-team field in place.
Joining host NISH are Westgate, Lafayette, Acadiana, Breaux Bridge, Carencro Comeaux, Ponchatoula, Highland Baptist, Alexandria and Southside.
Field events begin at 3 p.m., the 4x800 relays are set for 3:45, and the 4x200 relays resume running at 5 p.m.
"We're expecting a good crowd for the meet," NISH coach Scott Trahan said. "It's one of the highlights of the season for us. There was COVID keeping people away last year, but crowds have been good for meets in the area.
"People want to come out and support their kids, and plus there are a lot of people who just love track and field."
Westgate is coming off the LHSAA State Meet title in Class 4A last spring and has shown no tendency to slow down.
Leaders include sprinter Camron Spencer (21.11 200, 15.52 110 hurdles), middle distance threat Tre Quan Francis and swift relays of 42.67 in the 4x100, 1:28.37 4x200 and 3:36.5 4x400.
Southside has a team on the rise, led by Dylan Sonnier (22-1 long jump, 44-10 triple jump) and distance ace Connor Irvin (4:4y1.18 1600, 10:33.77 3200), who returns after missing last week's Beaver Club Relays with a shoulder injury.
Lafayette High's Lady Lions have been dominating girls action, but leave a door open today with key members Courtney Wiltz, Destiny Hoover and Reece Grossie at the Meet of Champions in Mobile, Ala.
"We have Parliqua Landry, who's run a 12.7 100," Trahan said. "On the boys side, we have a baseball player, Clinton Thomas, run a 10.95 100 and anchor the 4x100 for us last week. We'll try to expand his role."
Like most teams, Trahan's Yellow Jackets are hoping to peak for district meets around the corner. There's no better place to do that than the Tabasco Relays.
Rebel Relays
The Teurlings,Catholic Rebels will host the Rebel Relays on Friday on their home track.
Providing the opposition are St. Thomas More, Notre Dame, Opelousas Catholic, Vermilion Catholic, St. Louis, Catholic-New Iberia, Catholic of Pointe Coupee, Ascension Episcopal and Episcopal School of Acadiana.
Field events begin at 3 p,m, joined by 4x800 relays and at 5:30 p.m. by the 4x200 relays.
"We started out the season real hot, but then have has some injuries to deal with," coach Brad Cooper said. "So, we were ailing. But we're healing in time for district. Our team, especially our girls' team, has been successful.
"The girls follow Lexi Guidry, our senior leader."
Taylor sees the boys meet as a close one today, adding that "St. Louis girls are on another level. They're one of the best teams in the state."
Distance ace Cameron Kelly (800, 1600, 3200) leads the Rebels into boys action, joined by shot putter Cy Newland, while STM is powered by Richard Seymour (179-8 javelin, 139-7 discus) and Jonathan Woods (14-0-pole vault)).
Angelle Dupuis (3200), Guidry (1600), and Addison Ritchey (pole vault) pace the Lady Rebels.