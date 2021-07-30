State championship basketball coach Chad Pourciau is going back to New Iberia Senior High, the place that he considers to be home.
Pourciau graduated from New Iberia and came up under coach Todd Russ as an assistant. The problem is Pourciau had already resigned his position at Breaux Bridge in March and accepted a position as Abbeville head basketball and assistant football coach in June.
As appreciative as he was for the Abbeville opportunity, the opportunity to return home was one that he couldn’t pass up after receiving the shocking news of Russ leaving New Iberia.
“It’s a lot of different emotions,” said Pourciau, who led Breaux Bridge to the state title in 2019 and back to the state finals in 2020. “Leaving Abbeville this late was not easy. I was only there two months, but I felt like it was a good fit. This (New Iberia) is the only job I would’ve left Abbeville for, it’s home. I gave Abbeville my word until home called. I know the timing was bad, but sometimes you can’t choose the timing, the timing chooses you. That’s just how it fell.”
Pourciau takes over the Yellow Jackets basketball program for Russ, who had been the head coach for 12 years prior to his resignation and accepted an assistant coaching position with Zachary earlier this week.
“(Todd) Russ was my mentor,” Pourciau said. “I contribute a lot of my success at Breaux Bridge to him, I do a lot of what he does. He brought basketball back to New Iberia. Losing him stings, but it gives me the opportunity to go home. I live five minutes down the road from the school and graduated there, so it’s home to me. There will be some big shoes to fill, and I hope I can continue what he (Russ) started.”
Pourciau officially accepted the New Iberia position Thursday afternoon. While it was tough to step away from Abbeville, they understood why he made the decision.
“I met with coach (Rod) Moy in May, I give him my word,” Pourciau said. “I went through team camps, and I feel like the basketball team is extremely competitive. They’ve got a good group coming back, and the football team is going in the right direction. There’s no negativity toward Abbeville. It (New Iberia) was just the right fit for my family. I told them (Abbeville) yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, and they were very encouraging and supportive. They were disappointed, but they understood my decision.”
Russ’ resignation was unexpected to Pourciau, who didn't know where he’d end up after he stepped down from the head coaching position at Breaux Bridge.
“It’s crazy,” Pourciau said. “I had resigned with nowhere in mind, and now flash forward to August and here we are. I’m still trying to process everything inside. I’m excited, but there will be big shoes to fill. It’s hard to put into words. It’s going to be a big challenge, and I hope to carry on what he (Russ) brought back here and just keep basketball rolling."
Pourciau will also serve as an assistant football coach for the Yellow Jackets, and the transition should go smoothly for the basketball team considering his similarity in style to Russ emphasizing tough defense.
“I’m going to be the head basketball coach, but I’m also going to help out with football,” Pourciau said. “It’s just been a whirlwind, but I feel like this is going to be one of the smoother transitions. I can’t do exactly what he (Russ) did, but we’ll be doing a lot of similar stuff. It won’t be going from apples to oranges, it’ll be more like red apples to green apples.”