The Lafayette Christian girls basketball team’s senior class had won 123 games, including three straight Division IV championships, entering Tuesday’s Division III semifinal against Episcopal at the LCA Sportsplex.
Over the last four years, in the cozy confines of the “Plex,” LCA had lost just five times and not at all since Jan. 2018.
So given the circumstances of this year’s select basketball playoffs — according to a new rule, the higher-seeded team in select semifinal or final must host — LCA’s seniors had no intentions of ending their home careers with a loss.
Especially not with a fourth straight trip to the championship game on the line.
Jumping out to a 24-point halftime lead and never looking back, second-seeded LCA (32-2) overwhelmed No. 3 Episcopal (25-7) during a 64-23 rout on Tuesday night.
“It’s exciting to be able to see these seniors be able come out and play a great game,” said LCA coach Lexie Taylor. “They looked like they played without any pressure. They played their best.”
LCA’s victory clinches a state championship game matchup with top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas that long seemed probable. The Lady Falcons, which have won the last two Division III titles, have seemed to be on a collision course with LCA since midseason.
“We’re extremely excited to be in the finals again,” Taylor said. “We know that it’s not something that’s given. It seems to be a culture that’s been created here at Lafayette Christian with the girls program, but this is something that we don’t take for granted. We know that we have to prepare, and we have to work for it. So we’re ready.”
But before that heavyweight bout at 7 p.m. Friday in Hammond, LCA needed to get by Episcopal, which had given up 50 or more points only three times in 31 games and not more than 58.
LCA had 52 by the end of the third quarter, using their length and quickness to get layups off turnovers and putback attempts off offensive rebounds. At times, Episcopal struggled to get the ball past midcourt against LCA's half-court trap.
Episcopal’s 23 points were also a season low.
“It’s something that we’ve been able to do successfully all year,” Taylor said of LCA’s halfcourt trap. “We just spent some time this week tweaking it. Tweaking the holes, tweaking the gaps, making sure we know our rotations, and they executed tremendously.”
Episcopal coach Taylor Mims agreed LCA’s athleticism is something hard to simulate in practice. She estimated her team had more than 20 turnovers in the first half alone.
“They’re so long,” Mims said. “They have length everywhere. They get to the ball quickly. So they’re just a great team who’ve practiced that all year and have really successful against really good teams as well. So it’s no surprise they’re 32-2.
“Congratulations to them, and we wish them well in the next round.”
LCA held Episcopal to just 10 points in the first half, limiting the Baton Rouge-based Lady Knights to only two baskets in each of the first two quarters. LCA closed the first quarter with a 7-0 run to stretch their lead out to 12 points and then scored the first 10 points of the second period.
“This is probably the best start that we’ve had all year as far as starting in the first quarter, in the first two minutes of the game,” Taylor said. “As a coach, seeing these six seniors and what they’ve accomplished in their careers be able to have the best game as a team, it’s just awesome. It’s a blessing. It really is.”
Six different LCA players scored in the first half, led by eight points apiece from Tamera Johnson and Ajayah Simpson and seven from Autumn Chassion.
“A lot of teams focus on the key players like Autumn and Tamera and don’t really know much about me,” Simpson said. “So it’s kind of like a benefit because they focus on (Tamera), and I can come and show what I can do.”
Johnson, Simpson and Chassion are three of four senior starters for LCA, the other being Melia Sylvester. Slyvester scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half and was particularly active in LCA’s trapping defense.
“She just comes with so much energy – hands, feet,” Taylor of Sylvester. “She does a great job. She’s scary. If you’re offense, it’s kind of scary with the amount of pressure that she’s able to put with the quickness that she has. So that’s big time for us.”
Simpson topped all scorers with 15 points, while Johnson, a UL signee, collected 14.
“It’s a show,” Johnson said of her well-rounded team. “It’s what everyone wants. It’s hard to beat us. Everybody expects one player, but it’s a team full of players. It’s a load off (my shoulders), really.”