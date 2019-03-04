Breaux Bridge boys basketball coach Chad Pourciau isn’t too prideful to admit that his team found ways prove him wrong during third-seeded Breaux Bridge’s thrilling Class 4A quarterfinal victory against sixth-seeded Westgate.
Breaux Bridge (31-5) wouldn’t be headed to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament for the first time in 47 years without Pourciau’s players making him a believer.
First, it was his bench. During the Tigers’ 62-44 win against No. 14 Assumption in the second round, Pourciau essentially played only five players. Pourciau was brutally honest with his players when he explained the reasoning for the short rotation: He trusted only his starters.
And Pourciau wasn’t planning on giving more minutes out against Westgate, but he was forced to when, on top of players exerting more energy in an intense environment, starters Dartravien Girod and Deandre Hypolite both had four fouls with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
That’s when reserves like Kyser Patt, who scored 12 points, and Kavion Martin provided critical minutes down the stretch, helping erase an 11-point deficit in an eventual 67-63 victory.
“Those guys who were given a few minutes and played really well. That allowed them to play even more minutes,” Pourciau said. “So it wasn’t a game plan-type thing. It was just how it fell with foul trouble and with just our guys needing a break in an atmosphere and environment like that.”
Then, it was Breaux Bridge’s point total that shocked Pourciau. For most of the season, a defensive-oriented team like Breaux Bridge need to hold teams to 50 points or fewer to win. Instead of grinding out a win against a prolific offensive team like Westgate, Breaux Bridge outscored the area foe.
“Mind-blowing to me. Mind-blowing that we won a game (like that),” Pourciau said. “I told one of my buddies, ‘If you’re keeping up with the score, if it’s in the 40s or 50s, I’d be willing to be bet we win. If it's 60s or more, it’s Westgate’s kind of game. Once again, my kids proved me wrong.”
So at this point, Pourciau doesn’t have many reasons to doubt his team as it takes on second-seeded Leesville in a semifinal at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Burton Coliseum.
“We were down in the third quarter against Westgate, and our kids could have just shut it down and said, ‘They’ve got us,’ ” Pourciau said. “But they battled back. We’ve got tough kids. Hopefully that will continue on that big stage, and we don’t play out of character because it’s a little bigger stage. If we just stick to what we do and what we’ve done all year, we’ve had success, and we’ll continue to have success.”
The athletic Wampus Cats (31-5) are similar to Breaux Bridge’s previous two playoff opponents.
“It’s really good that we played Assumption and Westgate because I really find that Leesville is a blend of the two,” Pourciau said. “Similar to Assumption in ways and similar to Westgate in ways.”
Leesville features a sharpshooting point guard in Carlos Sepulveda, along with several other long and athletic guards. The Wampus Cats’ top post player, Duwon Tolbert, is “one the best bigs we’ve seen all year just as an all-around player,” Pourciau said.
“I don’t think they shoot it as well as Westgate does, but their guards are super athletic like Westgate,” Pourciau said of Leesville. “Their style of defense is similar to Assumption. They’re going to play a zone, but they’re going to extend it. They’re going to press you and speed you up. So if you could blend the two teams, Westgate and Assumption, and their styles of play and their players, it looks a lot like Leesville.”