It wasn't a requirement or even a preference when Lafayette High was searching for its next football coach, but familiarity with the school was certainly "a bonus," said Lions athletic director Tim Lemaire.
Lafayette's new man knows the school all too well. He's one of the greatest to ever wear the Lafayette uniform and was most recently an assistant coach at a district rival that just won a state championship.
Lemaire confirmed Friday that Acadiana defensive line coach and athletic director Cedric Figaro has been hired as Lafayette's new football coach.
"When the administration decided to make a change, his name was brought up often by people in the community and some people here at Lafayette High," Lemaire said of Figaro, also a member of the Lions' athletic hall of fame. "His experience as a player in all three levels — high school, college and professional — along with his coaching experiences, he's been able to work with some pretty good coaches. It's going to be exciting."
The decision to take the job at his alma mater was simple for Figaro. He said he's wanted the job for 20 years.
"I get a chance to resurrect my high school, make it the winner that it should be," Figaro said. "Who doesn't embrace challenges? I've been accepting challenges all my life."
Figaro, who graduated from the school in 1984, earned USA Today High School All-American honors as a senior. He then signed a scholarship with Notre Dame, where he played for Gerry Faust and Lou Holtz.
Figaro was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the sixth round of the 1988 NFLd draft. He played for four teams, including for the Cleveland Browns under Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, over seven seasons in the NFL and also played and coached in the NFL Europe and the German Football League.
Along with a handful of stints as a prep assistant coach, Figaro previously served as the head coach at Vermilion Catholic (2000-02), St. Bernard (2003-04) and South Plaquemines (12-14).
Figaro laid the ground work for VC's state title run in 2003 under former assistant Charlie Cryer, after the Screamin' Eagles dropped down from Class 2A to 1A. Figaro then led St. Bernard to the playoffs for the first time in his second and final season at the helm, and South Plaquemines made the playoffs every season under his direction.
At Acadiana under Matt McCullough, Figaro was part of a coaching staff that led the Wreckin' Rams to their first undefeated season and first state championship since 2014.
Four of Acadiana's defensive linemen this past season were selected to the all-district first or second team, and Figaro's son, Thaos, was a member of The Acadiana Advocate's Large School All-Metro team as a defensive lineman. Cedric said Thaos, a rising senior, will join him at Lafayette High.
"My son has a lot to learn," Cedric said. "He hasn't learned everything yet, so he needs to know what I know."
Figaro replaces Rob Pool, who stepped down after four seasons in charge and a 10-30 overall record. The Lions haven't produced a winning season since 2006 and have not made the playoffs since 2012.
"With any sport, you want to get as much excitement about your program as possible — from the kids and the community," Lemaire said. "Rob did some good things, and he was building that. He had the weight room redone, and he got the hall of fame going again, which I thought was a fantastic thing. Rob did some really good things. Hopefully, Cedric can take it from there and grow it."
Figaro, who won't be able to start at Lafayette High until Acadiana High finds a teaching replacement for him, said he would base his offensive and defensive scheme off personnel.
"We're going to evaluate the talent," Figaro said. "I can't tell you what we're going to do now. It'd be crazy to get into a Wing-T offense with the quarterback that you have now, but it'd be crazy to get into a five-wide offense when you don't have five receivers."