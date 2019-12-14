In a season highlighted by unprecedented offensive explosions, the No. 1-ranked Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams had to survive a strange, hard-fought 8-3 slugfest with No. 7 Destrehan to win the school’s fifth Class 5A state championship late Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
On this night, the Rams' defense was forced to save the day.
"They've been doing that all year," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. "We can run. We've been good in the secondary and we've been good up front. All I can say is they played extremely well tonight. We didn't give up any big plays, they tackled. If we didn't have 12 on the field before the half, they put another zero up. They were unbelievable."
It was a night of frustration for the Wreckin’ Rams that finally ended in elation, securing the first unbeaten season in the program’s history.
After fumbling twice inside Destrehan’s 10 and getting a touchdown called back by a penalty, it finally appeared the Rams put pesky Destrehan away with a 1-yard touchdown leap by Dillan Monette with 7:16 left to play.
It would have given Acadiana at least a 12-3 lead at the time. Instead, an instant replay review reversed the call to result in a fourth missed scoring opportunity.
"It (instant replay) wasn't real good for us tonight," McCullough said.
"I thought he got in even in the replay. I'm not a real good big fan of it tonight."
Flags also hurt the Rams throughout the game – penalized 10 times for 95 yards compared to two flags for 20 yards against Destrehan.
At the time of taking Monette’s touchdown off the board, the Rams had 367 total yards to 140 for Destrehan.
Two plays later, though, linebacker Derreck Bercier led the defensive charge that stuffed running back Kyle Edwards in the end zone for a safety.
"I kind of had a hunch that they were going to my side, because the last play he ran the other way and the fullback just stared me down," Bercier said. "So as soon as the ball was hiked, I just ran as fast as I could and didn't stop - just held him there until my team could rally and we could take him down as one."
Monette finished the game with 153 yards rushing on 21 carries to earn Acadiana team Most Valuable Player honors, as well as a 56-yard touchdown reception.
Bercier could just has easily been the MVP on the defense’s side, however, with eight tackles on the night.
The Terrible Turks defense limited Destrehan’s offense to 13 first downs and 140 total yards.
Fittingly, Acadiana’s defense had to overcome more adversity on its final drive. A pair of 15-yard penalty on the Rams got Destrehan to Rams’ 41.
"I came up to the team and said, 'This is still a football game,'" Bercier said. "We're a family. We all make mistakes. We just have to go out there and play harder. We're not going to lose this game because of this. We've got to just stay focused."
The first big step to curbing Destrehan's enthusiasm was a huge tackle on a reverse for a seven-yard loss by junior defensive end Thaos Figaro.
"It was a reverse, so my tackle, he went down to get me to go for the running back," Figaro said. "But I saw that the wide receiver was coming to get the ball. It's crazy, because a lot of times throughout the year, I've missed those reverses trying to go get the running back. This time, this game ... seeing that and tackling that wide receiver made a big difference."
With so many things seemingly going against the Rams at the time, somehow the defense kept its composure.
"When we got the flags, i got upset, but we're still in the game," Figaro said. "We can still cover, we can still block, we can still tackle, so we've still got everything in our favor still."
The bizarre game began with the two teams exchanging turnovers. First, Jerimiah Brown recovered a Wildcats’ fumble over a short completion at the Rams’ 47. Initially, it appeared Acadiana would take an early lead because of that turnover by driving 45 yards on seven plays – highlighted by a Keontae Williams 23-yard run.
But then the Rams fumbled at the Destrehan 8.
"We faced a lot of controversy," Williams said. "Obviously, I feel like we could have scored a lot more points, but we hurt ourselves. If we don't have those turnovers, the game is not as close."
Acadiana’s second drive also appeared headed for trouble, facing a third-and-five from the Rams’ 44. Instead, Williams hooked up with speedy halfback Monette on a 56-yard touchdown reception for a 6-0 lead with 2:57 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats blocked the extra point to keep it 6-0.
Two drives later, it appeared the Rams had scored their second touchdown when Monette took a pitch and did his thing in the open field for a 57-yard touchdown run. Instead, the officials threw a blind-side block flag to erase the touchdown.
"We break the long option run on a block that I thought was pretty good," McCullough said. "I went back and looked at it. We hit him with our hands on the side."
Two plays later, Williams was intercepted by Tyler Morton, who returned it 27 yards to the Destrehan 43.
Initially, it didn’t seem to matter much with Acadiana getting the ball first in the second half when the Wildcats’ 48-yard field goal was well short.
But as the teams were exiting the field for halftime, the officials reviewed the play and the replay threw a flag on Acadiana for illegal participation … the 15-yard variety.
That allowed for Destrehan kicker Will Bryant to nail a 33-yard field goal on an untimed down to cut Acadiana’s lead to 6-3 at the half.
"It was a crazy game," McCullough said. "It had so many negative things for us that we overcame. It was just a crazy football game, but our guys are tough mentally.
"It's awesome. I'm so proud of this group. They deserve this. The craziness of the game makes it even more surreal."
In the second half, the Rams' offense controlled the clock, finishing with a 30:31 to 17:29 edge in time of possession. Acadiana's rushed Destrehan 311-66, rattling off 57 offensive plays to 40 for the Wildcats.
Edwards, an Alabama commitment, was limited to 47 yards on 13 carries. In addition to Bercier, linebacker Caleb Arceneaux had seven tackles and Jermaine Paris added six.
"The key to stopping them was making a new line of scrimmage," Bercier said. "Our D-line had to get pressure, had to stop that zone run, had to stop that quarterback from setting his feet and throwing the ball. And linebackers, over the top and cleaning it up. We had to be a physical group and play as one, as a family."