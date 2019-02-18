Lafayette Christian girls basketball coach Devin Lantier had never actually seen Tamera Johnson until the last game she ever played for the Northside Lady Vikings.

It was the Class 4A state semifinals at the end of her freshman season.

“I think she got like 15 rebounds, so I knew she was a rebounding machine,” said Lantier, whose Lady Knights advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division IV bracket with an 85-28 win over St. Edmund on Tuesday.

Since then, Johnson decided to transfer to LCA, forcing her to sit out her sophomore season of eligibility.

“It was frustrating because I wanted to play,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t wait to play.”

Once she officially joined the Lady Knights as an active player, progress came quickly.

For one, she was familiar with most of her new teammates.

“It didn’t take me long at all to get comfortable,” Johnson said. “I was comfortable right away. Most of the girls on the team, I’ve played with already (in summer league), so it wasn’t anything new.”

Consequently, Lantier quickly discovered Johnson brought far more than just elite rebounding skills to her new program.

Next in line is probably her ability to block shots.

“Her ability to judge the ball to block it is great,” Lantier said. “It’s very difficult for a girl to block a shot without bodying the girl. She does a real good job of jumping straight up. She’s the only girl I give free reign to block shots.

“She’s the first girl in this regime, well Errol (Rogers) probably still wouldn’t allow her to, but I allow her to block shots. She knows if she gets a few fouls, we’re going to pull that back.”

Johnson also possesses the ability to score, averaging 16 points and 10 boards a game for the Lady Knights, who will host the Central Catholic-Highland Baptist winner in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

“Her shot blocking is great,” Lantier said. “Her rebounding is great. It goes back to judging the ball coming off the rim. She has a really good knack of timing her jump.

“She jump shot is getting better. Her free throws are getting better.”

Whatever a potential weakness may be, Johnson is sure to fix it.

“I’ve never seen a girl so desperate to get better,” Lantier said. “She’s constantly asking, ‘Coach, can you work me out,’ at individual time.

“She wants to play at the next level. She’s determined to play at the next level and without a doubt, I know that’s what she’s going to do.”

Johnson said the first thing she learned upon arriving at LCA was her scoring.

“I learned a lot sitting out,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know anything. He coached so different. I learned a lot more about scoring, because I was a rebounder at Northside.”

A big part of Johnson’s quick adjustment wasn’t by accident.

“We knew she possessed unbelievable talent,” Lantier said. “The thing that helped her a lot last year was she got to sit between me and Errol, so she heard the verbage. She heard what we thought we were doing wrong and what we were doing right.

“We did that on purpose. So when she got into this season, she knew what we wanted.”

These days, that’s doing everything it takes to make sure she becomes a state champion once her junior season is over.

“I feel like I have to help my team,” Johnson said. “They want to threepeat, so I have to help.”