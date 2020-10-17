BATON ROUGE — Before the game, St. Thomas More coach Jim Hightower offered a disclaimer about junior quarterback Walker Howard, noting it was just his third varsity start.
But the burgeoning legend grew for the Howard, an LSU commitment, who passed for 390 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Cougars rallied to edge Catholic High 39-38 in a heart-stopping nondistrict game played Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.
Though the game will be remembered for what it was — a notable win with a lot of offensive numbers — the shadow of what could have been will again linger.
After four lead changes, the Bears (1-2) had a final chance to final the script in an eerily familiar way. A year after kicking a game-winning field goal to lift the third-ranked Catholic of Class 5A to a two-point win, Kylan Dupre attempted a career-long 53-yard field goal with 32 seconds remaining that was off the mark.
“We played well, we played hard and we played for the full 48 minutes,” Hightower said afterwards. “That’s why I love this series. I think our fans and their fans like it. Again, it was back-and-forth and back-and-forth. That field goal was certainly within his (Dupre’s) range.”
The teams combined for 859 yards of offense. Howard led the unbeaten Cougars (3-0) by completing 26 of 43 passes. His top target, Jack Bech, caught 9 passes for 196 and two TDs, including a 63-yarder that opened the scoring five plays into the game. Bech’s second TD catch with 6:34 remaining ultimately was the game winner.
Just as important was the fact that three other players, Carter Arceneaux, Carter Domingue and Paxton Perret each caught a TD pass.
“You know, it was awesome and it was a great team win tonight,” Howard said. “I’ve got playmakers all around me. When we go through the film tomorrow there are some things I need to work on.”
Both teams put in plenty of work Friday night. Corey Singleton led Catholic with 113 rushing yards on just 8 carries, including a 74-yard TD run that gave the Bears their final lead of the night at 38-33 with 9:46 remaining.
Quarterback Landon O’Connor ran for 103 yards and 2 TDs and also passed for 113 yards and another TD for Catholic (1-2), which lost to the other Class 4A No. 1, Edna Karr, by three points last week.
In addition to the 63-yard TD play, Howard and Bech, a Vanderbilt commitment, caught a 51-yard pass in the opening half. Catholic had big plays of its own with O’Connor executing a option to Tae Nicholas that netted 33 yards. The Bears took a 14-13 lead on O’Connor’s 2-yard TD pass to Prince Edwards with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.
STM and Howard countered with two more scoring strikes — an 8-yarder to Arceneaux and a 3-yarder to Paxton Perret — as the Cougars led 26-17 at halftime.
The teams traded TDs in the third quarter before Catholic made a two TD power play to regain the lead. First, O’Connor scored on a 3-yard run. The Bears’ Joshua Wax recovered a Cougar fumble — the lone turnover of the game — a little over a minute later. From there, Singleton’s long run gave Catholic a 38-33 lead.
STM’s defense yielded 415 yards but did not give up a big play on the Bears’ final possession, forcing the long field goal try on fourth-and-13.
“Their option was killing us in the first half,” linebacker Bryce Boullion said. “We made adjustments and it paid off.”