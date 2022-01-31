The Catholic-New Iberia boys basketball team is seeking its first district championship since 2014 under first-year coach Casey McGrew.
With the first round of the District 7-2A play completed, the Panthers (12-8, 7-1) are in first place ahead of Franklin (12-7, 6-2), West St. Mary (13-9, 6-2) and Ascension Episcopal (19-9, 5-3).
The Panthers defeated Franklin 53-51 on Jan. 25, Catholic High's first win over the Hornets in McGrew's seven years with the program.
"It's been a special year for us," said McGrew, who served as an assistant under Josh Guilbeau for six seasons. "This is a really good group of kids.
"We're young with two senior starters and three freshmen. If we can win this district now with what we have, then the future is really bright."
The two senior starters are football standouts KK Reno and Russell Davis.
Reno, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound Southeastern Louisiana linebacker signee, moved from point guard to post and is averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game. Davis (6-2, 205), a first-team all-state edge rusher, prowls in the lane at power forward.
"KK and Russell's reactions at the end of the Franklin game made me tear up," McGrew said. "They were so excited to win that game."
Jaiden Mitchell, Chris Green and Tristan Lewis are the Panthers' three freshmen starters with sophomore Sammy Stokes and junior Kylen Chretien making significant contributions off the bench.
"Mitchell controls the floor," McGrew said of the 5-foot-8 point guard who is averaging 11 points and five steals per game. "I tell him to go do this thing."
McGrew said Mitchell drove to the basket and dished an assist to Reno for the game-winning bucket against Franklin.
"I wasn't expecting my freshmen to make this big of an impact," McGrew said. "They have acclimated really quick."
McGrew said the current group of freshmen "dominated" en route to winning a league championship last year.
The Panthers' sixth, seventh and eighth-grade teams lost a combined three games this season, which recently ended.
"It's very exciting," McGrew said of the program's middle school success. "Coach Guilbeau stepped down from coaching the high school team, so he could work with his son, who is a sixth-grader.
"They went undefeated, and the seventh-grade team's only loss was to Cathedral in the championship game."
Catholic High's only 7-2A loss was at Ascension Episcopal last month. The Panthers will try to avenge that 56-45 setback in a rematch at home Tuesday.
"We need to beat Ascension Episcopal, Franklin and West St. Mary," McGrew said. "I just watched the game film from the earlier loss to Ascension Episcopal. It was a two-point game in the third quarter. If we play the same type of game at home, I think we'll win. We match up well with them.
"We go to West St. Mary and Franklin. West St. Mary is always tough at home, and Franklin is very tough at home."