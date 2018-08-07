AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
(Aug. 8-12 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Game 1: Mississippi champion, Tupelo Post 49 49ers, 29-4, vs. Tennessee champion, Columbia Post 19, 24-6-3, 9:30 a.m.
Game 2: Kansas champion, Salina Post 62 Falcons, 35-2, vs. Arkansas champion, Bryant Post 298 Black Sox, 43-9, 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 1.
Game 3: Missouri runner-up, Cape Girardeau Post 63, 31-11, vs. Louisiana champion, Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension), 36-5, 3:30 p.m.
Game 4: Missouri champion, Jefferson City Post 5, 24-9, vs. Louisiana runner-up, Retif Oil (Jesuit), 22-7-1, 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 3.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 9:30 a.m.
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 5.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 7.
Friday, Aug. 10
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 12:30 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 10.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Game 12*: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 12:30 p.m.
Game 13*: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Game 14**: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 15**: Fifteen games will be necessary if Game 11 winner loses Game 13 or Game 12 winner wins Game 14.
*Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
**If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye into Game 14.
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES
Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium, Shelby N.C.