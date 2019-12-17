NEW IBERIA - Sydney Grammar School, a prep basketball team hailing from Australia's largest city, made their way to New Iberia Senior High for an exhibition game versus the Yellow Jackets on Monday.
"We're on a tour of the U.S.," Sydney Grammar coach Mahesh Padmanabhan said. "We tend to do that every two to three years. We had a few games in Texas and will finish up in Los Angeles."
The Alligators came into the contest vs. NISH with a 5-0 record on their tour.
"We're in the middle of our preseason," Padmanabhan said. "We're a little over .500. We've played 13 or 14 games with four or five losses.
"The structure in Australia is a little different. Our preseason goes a long time - from September to January. We play a ton of games. We'll go back, have a two-week break for Christmas, and then in January we'll get into camp for the remainder of our season."
The rules in Australia also differ from the United States.
"Over there, we play with a 24-second shot clock," Padmanabhan said. "Over here, we usually have to play defense for a longer period of time. We also have 10 minute quarters over there while it's eight minutes here.
"Basketball here is very different than in Australia. "The speed of the game is a major difference, and we're not blessed with the level of athleticism that exists here."
NISH won the exhibition game 52-40. Brennan Chatman scored 15 points with five three-pointers, followed by Jaterius Fusilier and Stiles Jolivet, who each scored 11, and Allen Walker with nine points.
"We've been in Louisiana the past 24 hours and we're loving it," Sydney Grammar director of basketball operations Arthur Lambus said. "The athletes here are much stronger than our athletes. We find that typically against the 4A, 5A and 6A schools.
"Versus 2A and 3A, we find things more suitable for our level of competition. When we play 5A and 6A schools, they usually have a deep roster with excellent athletes that make it tough for us to stay with them."
According to Lambus, this tour of the U.S. gets his team prepared for league competition upon their return to Sydney, which has a population of over five million.
"For us, this is more or less a preseason preparation," he said. "This is also a beautiful cultural experience. We get back on the court February 1 when we have round one of our league play. There are some quality players in New Iberia. They have a very athletic team that moves well.
"They're well-balanced with excellent athletes, and that's exactly the type of dynamic we're looking for. I would personally like a little scouting report on our opponents, but this is fantastic because we need to adapt, improvise and overcome."
Although Monday's win isn't officially recognized by the LHSAA because of its exhibition status, NISH coach Todd Russ was glad to get another challenging early-season game under his team's belt.
"We didn't know what to expect," said Russ, whose team is 5-1 with a win over defending 5A state champion Thibodaux. "At times we were locked in and played really hard. At other times, we got exposed in some areas. They have a style of play where they constantly move without the ball.
"They had a good understanding of spacing and when to do what, and that gave us problems at times. On the flip side, when we were locked in and focused and everybody was on the same page, we were able to have some success as well.
Padmanabhan says this tour is an unforgettable experience for his players.
"We've had a fantastic time," he said. "We don't have many guys go onto the next level. For a lot of these guys, this tour is probably the highlight of their career. We're an academic school. Most of these guys are pretty brilliant academically.
"We're a pretty prestigious prep school. Reputation-wise, we're probably considered one of the weaker basketball schools in our league. There's eight teams in our league, which is among the most elite competition in our country."