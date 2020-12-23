Carencro Bears’ senior offensive lineman John Miller transitioned from right guard to right tackle this offseason, but the switch didn’t turn out to be permanent.

Miller’s got a big frame at 6-5 and 330 pounds conducive for the tackle position, but he finds himself back as an interior lineman at the center position after the Bears had a series of bad snaps against St. Thomas More. With Miller now anchoring the middle of the line, those snapping issues appear to be a thing of the past for the Bears.

The Bears’ offensive line as a unit has been excellent all season, but they’ve done exceptionally well down the stretch under the senior leadership of Miller, Trenton Jolivette and Ty Mayfield.

“We’re just steading grinding, trying to make everything perfect,” Miller said. “Trying to get it and do everything the right way so we can win us a state championship. It (switching back to center) was unexpected, but I was ready for it. I was ready for the job and am just trying to do everything right now so we can win it.”

While the Bears’ now sport a seasoned offensive line, that wasn’t the case when Miller was a freshman, as he ended up seeing unexpected playing time that season.

“He (Miller) has been a full-time starter who played a little bit as a freshman,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “When I first got here, the school had changed the attendance zones, so we had like four players that were previous year starters that had to move because of their zone. That’s why we were in that bind for a little while, but that’s behind us now.”

“They (the offensive line) have grown tremendously. Basically since freshman and sophomores getting thrown into the fire quickly. Not all their fault, but they would show up every day trying to get better and better. The last couple of years they’ve really taken off. They’re a tight-knit group, they’re well-coached, they take coaching well and they have a lot of pride in what they do. Their coaches demand that of them, and they do that on a daily basis, and it’s showing now.”

Miller’s vastly improved since his freshman year and is now a three-year starter committed to play college football next season for Southern University.

“I wasn’t too good coming in at first,” Miller said. “I had to learn the new offense and all that. It was just a big transition, so now I feel like I’m getting better almost to where I’m at. Almost trying to be perfect, but not there yet.”

Blocking for a run-heavy veer attack like the Bears run isn’t an easy task, but Miller and his fellow lineman put in the work to open things up for dynamic running back duo Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean.

“It (blocking) is way more physical than like a regular spread offense,” Miller said. “Just got to get down there, stay low and get off the ball hard and fast. They (Williams and Prejean) are one of the best duos in the state, if not the best. I think we (the offensive line) are the best in the state. We’re still not perfect yet, but we’re still grinding to be there.”

The Bears’ offensive line is a close group with a trio of senior leaders in Miller, Mayfield and Jolivette along with athletic junior Quinn Collins and imposing sophomore Gregory Bush.

“He (Miller) is one of the quiet leaders of the O-line,” Courville said. “They’ve been together, they’re a close knit group, Trent (Jolivet) and Ty (Mayfield) have been together for three years, they know each other well. Shaky (Collins) is the smallest one, but he’s very athletic and has great feet. He’s our designated puller for the most part. Gregory Bush is a sophomore now, he’s another big kid at 6-4, 330. He’s the puppy, but he gets better on a daily basis, week-to-week, game-to-game.”

The Bears’ senior class set the bar high this offseason with state title aspirations, and Miller and the guys in the trenches will be crucial for the Bears in Natchitoches Tuesday against Edna Karr.

“I’m feeling good,” Miller said. “I feel like we still have room to improve, but we’re going to get there and we’re going to come out with a win. I think they (Karr) are going to be tough. They have a good team, great defense, great offense, but I think we can get it. We have a bunch of leadership, we’re talented, love to work and always want to be better.

Miller received offers to play at the next level from Southern, Alcorn State and Texas Southern, but he decided to stay close to home and plans to sign with Southern in February.

“It (Southern) was close to home, and I feel like that’s where I really wanted to be,” Miller said. “They treat me like family already. I feel like that’s the place for me.”