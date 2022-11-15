ACA.acadcarfoot.102922.1011.jpg

The Rams' Cameron Monette (10) is pursued by the Bears' Kameron Cyprien (84) as Carencro football hosts Acadiana on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

NONSELECT DIVISION I

No. 13 Northshore (8-3) at No. 4 Southside (9-1)

No. 10 Westgate (8-3) at No. 7 Slidell (9-2)

SELECT DIVISION I

No. 9 Acadiana (8-3) at No. 8 Carencro (7-2)

SELECT DIVISION II

No. 16 Helen Cox (5-6) at No. 1 St. Thomas More (9-1)

No. 1 McDonogh-35 (8-3) at No. 6 Lafayette Christian (7-3)

No. 15 Carver (5-5) at No. 2 Teurlings (9-1

NONSELECT DIVISION II

No. 17 Abbeville (7-4) at No. 1 Iowa (9-1)

No. 12 Iota (9-2) at No. 28 Breaux Bridge (5-6)

No. 13 Cecilia (8-3) at No. 4 North DeSoto (9-1)

No. 14 Lakeshore (9-2) at No. 3 Opelousas (9-1)

No. 11 St. Martinville (7-4) at No. 6 Lutcher (10-1)

No. 7 Church Point (10-1) at No. 23 North Vermilion (5-6)

No. 15 Erath (8-3) at No. 2 West Feliciana (10-0)

SELECT DIVISION III

No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep (5-6) at No. 3 Notre Dame (8-2)

No. 15 Ascension Episcopal (6-5) at No. 2 St. Charles (7-3)

NONSELECT DIVISION III

No. 13 Loreauville (7-4) at No. 4 St. James (8-2)

SELECT DIVISION IV

No. 16 Cedar Creek (7-4) at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic (10-0)

No. 15 Opelousas Catholic (8-3) at No. 2 Central Catholic (8-2)

