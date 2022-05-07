Allen Johnson pitched a complete game three-hitter, and reigning state champion North Vermilion got all the runs they needed in the first inning of Saturday's 4-0 win over Rayne in the Class 4A quarterfinals in Leroy.
The top-seeded Patriots (37-2) swept the Wolves in the best-of-three series and will face No. 5 North DeSoto, which eliminated No. 4 Northwood, at 2 p.m. Thursday in Sulphur in the semifinals.
Johnson, a junior right-hander, struck out four, walked one and needed only 76 pitches to improve to 8-1.
"We did what we had to do in the first inning," Patriots coach Jeremy Trahan said, "and then it was Allen's game the rest of the way."
With two outs in the first inning, Tyson LeBlanc and John Touchet drew walks from Rayne pitcher Trey Lagrange. Brandt Fontenot, Blake Lastrapes and Dylan Naquin followed with RBI singles to put the Patriots ahead 3-0.
"That's the name of the game — two-out hits," Trahan said. "Usually the team that wins is the team that gets clutch two-out hits, and that's what we did today. We got hits when we needed them.
"I wish we would have gotten a couple more hits, but their pitcher did a good job after the first inning of just settling in. Sometimes we score a little bit more than others, but our pitching has always been there. Our defense has always been solid."
The No. 9 Wolves (22-13) got a leadoff double from Chetwin Coleman in the third inning and a leadoff single from Britt Cope in the fourth, but the Patriots used a double play and a pickoff at second base to preserve the shutout.
"That was all Blake being a player," Trahan said of Lastrapes, a senior catcher who picked off the runner at second base. "The guy thought the bunt was down and Blake back-picked him. There's a reason he's going to play at the next level (at Belhaven University)."
Johnson induced 11 groundouts with several going to third baseman Camden Breaux.
"Camden played great," Trahan said. "He's been great at third base. He had the best game defensively today, but you never know who it's going to be. Lane (Patin) made some nice plays Friday for us (in a 10-1 Game 1 win)."
In the seventh inning, Breaux's RBI single scored Patin with an insurance run.
In Game 1 of the series, Aiden Leonard and Cole Veronie combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
The North Vermilion pitching staff is so deep that last year's top two pitchers, Touchet and LeBlanc, didn't throw this weekend, and neither did top reliever Braxton Savant.
"This year, Aiden and Allen have been our one and two pitchers," Trahan said. "We're better defensively when Aiden and Allen are on the mound because we're able to leave Touchet in center field and LeBlanc at second base. We feel like our defense is hard to beat when Aiden and Allen are on the mound."
"It's nice knowing you don't have to strike everybody out," Johnson said. "My defense is so good. They'll make any play. It's a lot easier to pitch with good defense and a lead."
Trahan said he's not sure which pitcher will start in the semifinals.
"I'll probably let our pitching coach, Jarrod Duhon, make that call," he said.
"We're playing great. We've played great all year. I think these guys are focused. They know they have a target on their back, but we're going to give it hell trying to repeat again."