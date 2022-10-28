OPELOUSAS – For a quarter, Sacred Heart looked ready to give the Opelousas Catholic Vikings all they could possibly want in a matchup that would go a long way in determining the champion of District 6-1A.
But football is a funny game and Opelousas Catholic took the game over in the second and third quarters, blowing past Sacred Heart with 40-unanswered points in those frames to take the driver’s seat in the district by a 40-6 margin on homecoming Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
The Vikings left no doubt about it, they’re still the team to beat in 6-1A despite a rough start to Thursday’s contest.
Sacred Heart asserted itself physically in the first quarter, establishing the run and taking a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter after a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hayden Droddy.
“We came in with a homecoming hangover,” Opelousas Catholic coach Thomas David said. “And credit to them, they came out and played hard. They had a lot on the table just like we did. They had a chance to claim a share of the district title and they played like it early on.”
Slowly but surely, the Vikings found their footing. When they did, it was off to the races.
A trifecta of Mark Collins touchdown runs – 2, 46 and 8 yards – helped Opelousas Catholic move momentum firmly into their hands by halftime.
“We just kind of got our bearings and found a way to make plays as the game went on,” David said.
When they came out of the locker room, OC attacked an ailing Trojans’ team with its best athlete in senior Chris Brown.
Brown took advantage of one-on-one coverage for a 34-yard touchdown catch to open the third and wasn’t done.
He added a 91-yard touchdown run and a nearly a punt return touchdown where he got overzealous and dropped the ball on the one-yard line for John Michael Jarrell to finish off and extend Opelousas Catholic’s lead to its winning 40-6 margin.
All in a day’s work for OC's do-it-all dynamo.
“Chris is a good athlete that can make plays in space,” David said. “We thought we saw some things where if we could get him the ball with a crease he could make it happen. He’s one of those guys where most night’s he’s one of, if not the, fastest guy on the field.”
While the mission isn’t done-and-dusted, the Vikings put themselves in a prime spot to repeat as 6-1A champions Thursday night.
“Us and Catholic have one loss,” David said. “So, by tiebreaker we’re in the driver’s seat. Hopefully we take care of business next week and there’s no debate.”