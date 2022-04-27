MONROE — The Dunham School’s Michael Dudley won the singles title on Wednesday, helping the Tigers claim a runner-up finish in Division IV at the LHSAA tennis tournament at UL-Monroe.
Dudley beat Christ Episcopal's Benjamin Chandler 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final. Christ Episcopal won the boys title with 10 points, followed by Dunham at 8½.
Meanwhile, University High had a runner-up finish in the Division III boys competition. St. Louis Catholic won the boys title with 16 points, followed by U-High at 11½.
Episcopal’s Jacob Jones was the Division III singles runner-up to St. Louis' Kai Reinauer, who won the final 6-1, 6-1. The doubles team of Jackson Belcher and Dylan Rousselle were the doubles runners-up for U-High. Duke Stein also made it to the singles quarterfinals for the Cubs.
The U-High girls were finished third in their Division III competition with eight points, placing behind Newman (15) and Academy of Sacred Heart of New Orleans (11). Mary Longmire and Zoe Stein were singles semifinalists for the Cubs.
The four-day tournament continues Thursday with competition for Divisions I-II at ULM and surrounding courts.