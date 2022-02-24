WESTWEGO – The St. Thomas More Lady Cougars’ quest to win its first state championship since 2012, fell short.
Behind a solid performance from Myca Trail, top-seeded St. Louis Catholic claimed its second consecutive Division II state championship on Thursday by defeating the Lady Cougars 64-47 in the Alario Center.
“I feel like (former Arizona Cardinals coach) Dennis Green,” Lady Cougars head coach Stephen Strojny said. “We knew who they were. (St. Louis Catholic) played really well.”
The Lady Cougars, whose season ends with an overall record of 25-8, had their 10-game winning streak snapped with the loss.
“We made a lot of mistakes, but their defense did a really good job,” Strojny said. “They are always in the right position.”
St. Thomas More’s Camille Hebert, who finished with a team-high 16 points, said the Cougars had not gone against a team with the Saints' length and quickness. The Saints forced 20 turnovers, 14 of which were a result of steals.
“It’s like you see someone open, then as soon as the ball leaves your hand, the defensive player is there,” Hebert said.
In addition to Hebert, guard Sophie Perkins finished as the Lady Cougars’ second leading scorer with 14 points.
Trail was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring 10 points in the first quarter and 17 in the first half, en route to finishing with a game-high 33 points.
“We talked (Wednesday night), and I said ‘We have to get off to a fast start,’” said Trail, a Louisiana-Monroe signee who also had a game-high 11 rebounds. “But I knew it had to be with our defense. If we get off to a fast start defensively, offense is going to come.”
That it did. With St. Louis Catholic's 1-2-2 half-court trap frustrating the Cougars, they led 32-22 at halftime, with Trail scoring 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field and making her only free throw.
By the end of the third quarter, there was no doubt. The Saints (29-3) forced six turnovers in the quarter – giving them 16 by quarter's end. St. Louis Catholic's lead ballooned to 44-28. By 6:38 of the fourth, SLC had its largest lead, 51-30.
“We hadn't given up 50 points in a game all season,” Strojny said, “and we'd lost seven games. We usually score 50 to 60 points.”