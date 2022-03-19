BASEBALL

Northside Christian 9, South Cameron 1

Acadiana 10, Southside 0

Comeaux 9, Ceder Creek 2

Walker 15, Lafayette 2

New Iberia 6, Westminster 1

Lewisberg 8, Southside 5

Covanent Christian 12, Beau Chene 2

Breaux Bridge 3, Loreauville 0

Carencro 6, Alexandria 3

Ascension Episcopal 14, Cecilia 1

St. Edmund 7, Eunice 6

North Vermilion 3, Iota 1

Rayne 6, Kaplan 2

St. Thomas More 7, Denham 4

Teurlings 9, Ruston 3

Welsh 9, Crowley 0

Welsh 12, Crowley 10

Noter Dame 13, Erath 0

Lutcher 4, Catholic-NI 2

Lafayette Christian 12, Bolton 0

Mamou 15, Port Barre 11

Tioga 9, St. Edmund 6

Ascension Episcopal 15, Abbeville 2

Ascension Episcopal 12, Abbeville 1

Carencro 7, Alexandria 5

Eunice 5, Cecila 7

Teurlings 10, Live Oak 7

Welsh 5, Crowley 0

Opelousas Catholic 4, Loreauville 1

Catholic-PC 9, Vermilion Catholic 2

SOFTBALL

Beau Chene 13, Rayne 1

Bell City 7, Teurlings 6

Teurlings 4, Lake Charles Prep 3

Highland Baptist 16, St. Martinville 9

Florien 7, Loreauville 6

Opelousas Catholic 13, West Feliciana 2

Catholic-NI 13, Lafayette 2

Kaplan 14, New Iberia 5

David Thibodaux 8, Catholic-NI 7

Mamou 4, Loreauville 2

Pineville 10, Loreauville 2

Port Barre 3, St. Frederick 2

Port Barre 7, Menard 3

Vermilion Catholic 16, Westminster 1

Carencro 17, Comeaux 0