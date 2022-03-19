BASEBALL
Northside Christian 9, South Cameron 1
Acadiana 10, Southside 0
Comeaux 9, Ceder Creek 2
Walker 15, Lafayette 2
New Iberia 6, Westminster 1
Lewisberg 8, Southside 5
Covanent Christian 12, Beau Chene 2
Breaux Bridge 3, Loreauville 0
Carencro 6, Alexandria 3
Ascension Episcopal 14, Cecilia 1
St. Edmund 7, Eunice 6
North Vermilion 3, Iota 1
Rayne 6, Kaplan 2
St. Thomas More 7, Denham 4
Teurlings 9, Ruston 3
Welsh 9, Crowley 0
Welsh 12, Crowley 10
Noter Dame 13, Erath 0
Lutcher 4, Catholic-NI 2
Lafayette Christian 12, Bolton 0
Mamou 15, Port Barre 11
Tioga 9, St. Edmund 6
Ascension Episcopal 15, Abbeville 2
Ascension Episcopal 12, Abbeville 1
Carencro 7, Alexandria 5
Eunice 5, Cecila 7
Teurlings 10, Live Oak 7
Welsh 5, Crowley 0
Opelousas Catholic 4, Loreauville 1
Catholic-PC 9, Vermilion Catholic 2
SOFTBALL
Beau Chene 13, Rayne 1
Bell City 7, Teurlings 6
Teurlings 4, Lake Charles Prep 3
Highland Baptist 16, St. Martinville 9
Florien 7, Loreauville 6
Opelousas Catholic 13, West Feliciana 2
Catholic-NI 13, Lafayette 2
Kaplan 14, New Iberia 5
David Thibodaux 8, Catholic-NI 7
Mamou 4, Loreauville 2
Pineville 10, Loreauville 2
Port Barre 3, St. Frederick 2
Port Barre 7, Menard 3
Vermilion Catholic 16, Westminster 1
Carencro 17, Comeaux 0