NEW IBERIA - Down 16 point with four minutes left in the game, New Iberia Senior High started a furious comeback as the Yellow Jackets first cut the lead to 10 with three minutes left, five with two minutes left and eventually got it down to two point twice in the final minute.
But a couple of missed free throws from New Iberia and a couple of made foul shots from Ouachita Parish in the final 11 seconds was just enough to allow the fifth-seeded Lions to hold on and knock fourth-seeded NISH out of the Class 5A quarterfinals 51-50 Friday night.
"Give all the credit in the world to New Iberia," Ouachita Parish coach Jeremy Madison said. "There are a lot of teams when down that much will fold up but New Iberia kept coming at us.
"They didn't quit."
Twice in the final 11 seconds, NISH went to the free throw line down by two points, both times the Jackets missed the front end of two shots, the last time with 0.3 second left as NISH cut the lead to 51-50, but the valiant rally had come to and end as Ouachita advances to the state tournament in Lake Charles to face top seed Zachary, which beat Natchitoches Central 69-46, in the semifinals while NISH's season ends with a 29-8 record.
"It was a great game," NISH coach Chad Pourciau said, "Our kids were down by 16 with four minutes left and came back to within one point. They never gave up."
The game turned on three points. One NISH, down by one point at halftime, only scored two points in the third quarter as the visiting Lions roared out to a 10 point lead at the end of the period.
Two, NISH had trouble from the free throw line, hitting only 16-of-25 attempts. Five misses in the first half and four misses in the second half, all of them coming in the final four minutes when the Jackets were desperately trying to get back into the game.
Third, Ouachita took the Jackets out of their normal offense, which is based on making 3-pointers. The Jackets only made five 3-pointers in the contest.
"The third quarter doomed us," Pourciau said. "People can say that we missed a free throw to tie the game but I told Christian (Walker) that he made shots that kept us in the game.
"It wasn't a free throw that kept us out of it. We had two points in the third quarter and we were down 15 with four minutes to go. We responded from that punch in the mouth but we were just too far back to finish it."
The NISH coach said that his team couldn't get anything going coming out of halftime.
"They put a lot of ball pressure on us so we couldn't run our stuff," Pourciau said. "They're so long and so physical and hugged out shooters and they made it a one-on-one game and we couldn't finish."
Which was the plan, according to Madison.
"I talked to the team at halftime and I told them that we had to concentrate on playing defense," he said. "We were able to put pressure on them and make them do things they don't normally do."
In the end, it was iust enough to end the Jackets run in the playoffs.
"We had a good year," Pourciau said. "No one thought that we could do what we did with the wins and the playoff run. These kids didn't quit and they made us successful."
Walker finished with 12 points for NISH and Wayne Randal-Bashay added 11 for the Jackets.
Jeremiah Puckett led Ouachita Parish with 14 points, while Sterry Leonard finished with 12 points.