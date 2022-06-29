NEW IBERIA - It has been a great couple of days on the recruiting front for the Texas Longhorns.
Not only did they land a commitment from the most coveted quarterback prospect in the Class of 2023 in Arch Manning, but since his pledge, the Longhorns have had more than a handful of other recruit’s issue verbal pledges.
That includes Westgate High's Derek Williams, who committed to coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns following his official visit this past weekend.
"(Sarkisian) has done a pretty good job, really recruiting hard on the guys," Williams said to ESPN. (Texas) has been recruiting me for two years now. That made me think different of them."
"I am definitely excited for him," Tigers head coach Ryan Antoine said. "He has worked hard to get himself in the position that be is in right now. Derek does the right things on and off the field. I couldn't be happier for him."
The 6-2, 185-pound Williams, who is the No. 3 safety in the Class of 2023 according to 247 Sports, chose the Longhorns over LSU, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, Clemson, Oklahoma and Florida.
"I feel like I'm a great player and I think the defense will kind of fit me," Williams told ESPN. "They're going to use me in a nickel, safety spot. Play corner, too. Blitz off the edge, blitz coming from the safety spot."
Antoine echoed Williams' belief the Longhorns' defensive scheme fits him.
"Texas' coaching staff did a great job of recruiting Derek," Antoine said. "Their coaches have been on Derek hard. They did a great job of courting him. Texas made him feel like he mattered and that he was No. 1 on their board."
Williams, a senior-to-be, is a three-year starter for the Tigers and enjoyed a phenomenal junior campaign that saw him record 127 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.
"Texas is getting a jack-of-all-trades in Derek," Antoine said. "Derek could have been a five-star recruit at receiver, cornerback, running back and linebacker. He is that good and that versatile. I don't know another player in the country who is that versatile. Derek can do it all and that is why he is so highly-touted."
Manning's commitment also played an instrumental part in luring Williams to Austin.
"That kind of shocked me," Williams went on to say to ESPN. "I knew (Manning) was (likely) going there, but I was just making sure. That impacted my decision going (to Texas)."