The Acadiana High girls athletic department will be holding tryouts for 2019-20 incoming freshmen in the sports of basketball, softball and volleyball in May.
Volleyball tryouts are Monday and Tuesday, May 6-7 at the boys gym from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, email coach Celie Ulm at cmleblanc@lpssonline.com or call 337-521-7950.
Basketball tryouts are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on May 15-16 in the boys gym. For more information, email coach Dustin Cole at drcole@lpssonline.com or call him at 337-521-7950.
Softball tryouts are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on May 13-14 at the softball field. For more information, email coach Kevin Smith at kasmith@lpssonline.com or call him at 337-521-7950.