SCOTT - Gavin Peters knows there are literally miles to go before his Carencro Golden Bears can relax, but he likes what he's seen after two track meets.
Outstanding Track Performer Koen Beavers set the tone with two sprints and legs on two winning relays lays here Thursday as Carencro outscored Southside 115-79 to win the Ram Relays at Acadiana High.
"Koen was phenomenal," Peters said. "He's been a leader for us, both in football and track. The example he sets is a key for us."
Beavers stepped off a 10.87 100 meters, 22.50 in the 200, and ran 43.8 in the 4x100 and 1:30.38 in the 4x200.
"We'll know more in two weeks (the Lafayette Parish meet)," Peters said. "But we've got a lot of guys out this year. It's been interesting. It allows you to look at more athletes to get where you need to go."
Southside's Dylan Sonnier was Outstanding Field Performer with wins in the long jump of 21-0 and a triple jump of 44:10.5.
Lafayette High took a 180-103 girls win over Teurlings Catholic, led by winners Ayden Breaux (26.02 200), Daija Bickham (1:01.07 400), Amber Broussard (5:4827 1600), Courtney Wiltz (15.06 100 hurdles, 46.51 300 hurdles, 17-9.5 long jump), Destiny Hoover (4-10 high jump)triple jumper Kennedy Brown (35-10.5), and the 4x100 (50.14) and 4x200 (1:45.27) relays.
"We had a good night," coach Ron Baillargeon said. "Next week will be a key for us."
That would be the Oil City Relays at Lafayette High, and both Lafayette and Carencro will be hard to catch,