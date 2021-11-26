BOSSIER CITY - The Omiri Wiggins express continued to roll through Class 5A on Friday, leading the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams to a dominating 42-14 road win over Parkway in the state quarterfinals.
Wiggins' incredible run since getting healthy again in week seven continued Friday with 243 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries to pace Acadiana's latest blowout performance.
"He's been tremendous for the last six games," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. "He's probably rushed for about 1,200 yards with a lot of touchdowns.
"This is really the first time he's been healthy. He played last season with a hamstring injury and toughed it out. He's healthy now and he's playing really, really well."
Actually it was colleague Kevan Williams that struck first with a 64-yard touchdown run. Williams finished with 115 yards and that score on 12 carries to help the Rams' rushing attack that reached 419 yards.
Wiggins later rambled for touchdown runs of 43 and 79 yards.
Acadiana also utilized its passing game as well, getting a 24-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Trahan to Samuel Kee.
After punting in their first possession of the game, the Rams scored on six of their next seven possessions.
"I thought we really played well," McCullough said. "Ayden has played much better. We didn't really have to use the option game as much tonight, but he's done a nice job with that as well."
Acadiana's defense played a huge role in the blowout win as well, limiting Parkway to 25 rushing yards and 230 total yards.
"We played really well defensively," McCullough said. "They hit one big pass play on us and returned a kickoff to about the 20. Other than that, the defense did a great job. We didn't give up much at all against the run."
With the win, the Rams (11-2) will now travel to Ponchatoula on Friday in the Class 5A state semifinals.