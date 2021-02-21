KAPLAN — The Kaplan girls basketball team had a couple of reasons to celebrate after a 53-28 rout of Richwood in a 3A first-round playoff game Sunday.
Not only did the No. 5 Pirates (20-4) advance to face No. 12 Donaldsonville later this week, senior LSU-Eunice signee Alyia Broussard broke the 2,000-point scoring mark in her career by dropping in 19 points vs. Richwood.
"She had 1,996 points coming into the game," Kaplan coach Amelia Broussard said. "For a player to score 2,000 points during a four-year high school career, that shows that she was getting a lot of minutes — good minutes — early during her career.
"She has always been a big contributor. I thought she played her butt off tonight. Every player will go through highs and lows. She's seen some of that this season, but I thought tonight she looked focused."
When Broussard wasn't putting the ball into the basket, she was dishing out assists, gathering steals and collecting rebounds.
"I thought she played team ball as well as getting it done with what she needed to do in individual game situations," Amelia Broussard said.
The Pirates overcame a height disadvantage vs. the No. 15 Rams (6-13) with crisp ball movement and good fundamentals.
"Not too often does Kaplan step on the floor and have the taller team," Broussard said. "Strategy plays a big role for us."
Richwood didn't get its first field goal until the second quarter.
"I'm a big believer in defense," Broussard said. "Offense wins games, defense wins championships. We look at our opponents like a David and Goliath story. He didn't back down. He took his sling and his stone, and he walked up without a worry about how big Goliath was.
"He said that Goliath is so big that 'How could I miss?' That's the attitude we try to bring into every game. They got to the free-throw line a little bit tonight, but I like that from a numbers perspective it's better than giving up a lot of 3s or post moves."
Kaplan's Blair Winch added 12 points.
"Blair Winch is a sophomore who played well," Broussard said. "She is also a big presence in the post who will bring down a lot of rebounds in a game. Her versatility is awesome because she can handle the ball really well. She has good court vision."
Ellen LeBouef chipped in seven points and Jenna Romero had six.
"I thought Jenna Romero did a fantastic job on defense," Broussard said. "We knew their big player down low was a presence.
"With Jenna only scoring six points, you can't look at the book and necessarily judge how good a game she had, because guess what? How many times did she make a stop on the block?"