CARENCRO — St. Thomas More’s Matt Weber turned in the lowest score of the day by eight strokes and breezed to the boys’ Division II individual title Tuesday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
The UL signee posted a 1-over 73 score in Tuesday’s final round over the 6,516-yard par-72 The Farm d’Allie course, and was one of only two players to break 80 out of the 49-player field. Weber, last year’s individual runner-up, had posted a 2-over 74 on Monday and held a three-stroke lead entering the final round.
Weber helped lead St. Thomas More to the team championship after the Cougars finished as runner-up last year. STM had a team 326 score to go with its first-round 314 that gave them a nine-stroke lead on the field, and finished 13 strokes ahead of runner-up St. Louis at 653.
Benton finished third with a 670 score, while host Teurlings Catholic was fourth at 702.
St. Thomas More had three of the top four individual finishers in posting the day’s best team score.
Weber had four birdies in Tuesday’s final round and was never headed, ending up with an 11-stroke victory over a threesome that included teammates Sam Stonecipher and Zach Hardy as well as Zane Blanchard of Assumption.
Connor Welsh of St. Louis finished fifth at 162 after tying for the third-best round of the day at 80, while Brett Ardoin of St. Louis and Ryan Steed of Benton tied for sixth at 163. Dane Cessac of North Vermilion had the day’s second-low round and the only other sub-80 round with a 79, and finished tied for 12th at 167.