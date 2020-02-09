BOYS BASKETBALL
(Feb. 10-15)
Monday’s Games
Northwest at Church Point, Iota at Ville Platte, Mamou at Pine Prairie, David Thibodeaux at Madison Prep, Houma Christian at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at West St. Mary, Loreauville at Delcambre, Jeanerette at Franklin, JS Clark at Bell City
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Southside, Sulphur at Barbe, Comeaux at Lafayette, New Iberia at Sam Houston
4-4A - Eunice at Washington Marion, Breaux Bridge at LaGrange, North Vermilion at Rayne
5-4A - Carencro at Northside, St. Thomas More at Teurlings
6-4A - Beau Chene at Cecilia, Opelousas at Livonia
6-3A - Abbeville at Crowley, Erath at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at St. Martinville
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Port Barre, Lake Arthur at Notre Dame
7-2A - Westminster at Loreauville
4-1A - Basile at Gueydan
5-1A - Catholic-PC at Thrive Academy, Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund
8-1A - Covenant Christian at Centerville, Central Catholic at Hanson Memorial, Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist
7-B - Hathaway at Episcopal of Acadiana, Midland at Lacassine
6-C - Northside Christian at South Cameron
Thursday’s Games
Ville Platte at Church Point, Pine Prairie at Iota, Northwest at Mamou, Ascension Episcopal at Franklin, Houma Christian at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Loreauville
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Sulphur, Southside at Barbe, Comeaux at Sam Houston, Lafayette at New Iberia
4-4A - Rayne at LaGrange, Washington Marion at North Vermilion
5-4A - Northside at St. Thomas More, Teurlings at Westgate
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Opelousas
6-3A - David Thibodaux at Abbeville, Crowley at Kaplan, St. Martinville at Erath
6-2A - Port Barre at Lake Arthur, Notre Dame at Welsh
7-2A - Loreauville at St. Edmund
4-1A - Gueydan at Elton
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at Westminster
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Centerville, Central Catholic at Covenant Christian, Hanson Memorial at Highland Baptist
7-B - Episcopal of Acadiana at Midland, Lacassine at JS Clark
6-C - Starks at Northside Christian
Saturday’s Games
New Iberia at Westgate, Lafayette Chriatian at Hamilton Christian, Highland Baptist at Delcambre
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Feb. 10-14)
Monday’s Games
LaGrange at Lafayette Christian, Northwest at Church Point, Ville Platte at Iota, Catholic-NI at West St. Mary, Loreauville at Delcambre
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Southside, Comeaux at Lafayette, New Iberia at Sam Houston
4-4A - Eunice at Washington-Marion, North Vermilion at Rayne
5-4A - Carencro at Northside, St. Thomas More at Teurlings Catholic
6-4A - Beau Chene at Cecilia, Welsh at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Livonia
6-3A - Abbeville at Crowley, Erath at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at St. Martinville
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Port Barre, Lake Arthur at Notre Dame
4-1A - Basile at Gueydan
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist
7-B - Midland at Lacassine
Thursday’s Games
Ville Platte at Church Point, Northwest at Mamou, Pine Prairie at Iota, Ascension Episcopal at Franklin, Jeanerette at Delcambre, West St. Mary at Loreauville
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Sulphur, Comeaux at Sam Houston, Lafayette at New Iberia, Southside at Barbe
4-4A - Rayne at LaGrange
5-4A - Northside at St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic at Westgate
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Opelousas
6-3A - David Thibodaux at Abbeville, Crowley at Kaplan, St. Martinville at Erath
6-2A - Notre Dame at Welsh
4-1A - Gueydan at Elton
5-1A - Opelousas at Westminster
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Centerville