If the Carencro football team was going to lose such a critical piece to its lofty goals, it at least happened at a time when the Bears could adjust.
Carencro managed to survive a furious Teurlings Catholic rivalry in the second half after junior halfback Traylon “Popcorn” Prejean went down with a season-ending injury early in the second quarter. Though the Bears were shut out in the second half, a 31-14 halftime lead, aided by a 24-yard touchdown run by Prejean, was too much for the Rebels to overcome.
Escaping with a win against Teurlings was key. Courville stressed to his team that they couldn’t look ahead, including Friday's Week 9 game at St. Thomas More, but two winnable games against Northside and Abbeville awaited after the Teurlings matchup. That meant the Bears could integrate new ball carriers in games they were expected to win anyway.
Carencro accomplished that task, beating the Vikings 45-12 and the Wildcats 41-6 while relying on new faces in the backfield. Along with the steady production of Kendrell Williams, who formed a 1-2 punch with Prejean, three other players have made recent impacts in the Bears’ veer attack.
“I would love to have Popcorn back,” Courville said, “but what’s happened is we’ve more or less gone to a second running back by committee.”
Against Northside, quarterback Tavion Faulk rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown, while halfbacks Dontae Darjean and Lucas Williams totaled 44 and 48 yards, respectively. Darjean also added a touchdown.
“Lucas is a 6-2, 205-pound athlete,” Courville said. “He’s a good athlete. He’s a powerful young man. Darjean is one our strongest players. He’s physical in the weight room. He just gives us another element. Early on, he had a little ankle (injury), and he’s coming back from that. We knew he was going to be a good running back. He was just behind those other guys. This is his opportunity for him to get his playing time and to help this team.”
At Abbeville, Faulk tallied 85 yards and two scores, while Darjean and Williams finished with 73 and 81 yards, respectively. Josiah Granger is also responsible for 53 yards on eight carries over the last two weeks.
“Josiah was initially a quarterback, and he’s been a special teams ace all year long,” Courville said. “Just a tough, hard-nosed kid. He’s going to do exactly what you ask him, exactly the same way you ask him to do it, every time. He’s taking advantage of his opportunities.”
No, none of those players bring what Prejean could bring -- in fact, Williams is a converted wide receiver -- but Courville said they’re more than capable.
“Unfortunately football is a game of attrition,” Courville said. “The sun’s going to rise, so you have to go to the next thing. That’s what these kids have done. They’re stepping up into those roles offensively.”
Courville said there were certainly plays and situations in the Bears’ offense that were “Popcornish.”
“We knew if it was a fourth-and-1, we were going to run veer with him and stuff like that, and we could run some more outside plays with him,” Courville said. “Kendrell is the same way.”
So players like Faulk have seen their workload increase, and his continuing experience is going a long way.
“With experience comes more confidence, and he’s gotten more confident in what he’s doing,” Courville said. “He’s gotten more involved since the loss of Popcorn. He had a really exceptional week last week against Abbeville, taking what they’re giving him.”
GAME OF THE WEEK
Carencro at St. Thomas More
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium
Radio: 105.9-FM (Carencro); 103.7-FM (STM)
Records: Carencro 7-1, 2-0; STM 6-2, 2-1
Rankings: Carencro No. 7 in 4A; No. 6 in area; STM No. 2 in 4A; No. 5 in area
Last season: Carencro, 5-6, lost in first round to Assumption; STM 11-2, lost in state championship to University High
Last meeting: STM won 57-15 in 2018
Series history: STM leads series 10-6
Players to watch: CARENCRO — OG Zavione Willis (5-10, 235, Sr.), QB Tavion Faulk (6-0, 175, Jr.), HB Kendrell Williams (6-0, 195, Jr.), HB Dontae Darjean (5-7, 170, Soph.), HB/WR Lucas Williams (6-2, 210, Jr.), CB Bailey Despanie (6-2, 170, Jr.), FS Ra’shad Onezime (6-1, 185, Sr.). STM — QB Caleb Holstein (6-5, 215, Sr.), RB Tobin Thevenot (5-6, 150, Jr.), WR Jack Bech (6-1, 197, Jr.), WR Carter Arceneaux (5-11, 165, Jr.), ILB Bryce Boullion (6-0, 225, Jr.), CB Dominic Zepherin (5-11, 175, Jr.), FS Josh Stevenson (6-1, 195, Sr.), SS Jacob Trahan (6-1, 195, Sr)