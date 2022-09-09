The Lafayette High Mighty Lions are off to a 2-0 start after Friday’s 54-20 road blowout win over Comeaux in the District 3-5A opener.
But despite the fact the Lions’ offense has put up 110 combined points over the first two games, there’s no reason to worry about Lafayette High being content.
The Lions are actually anything but satisfied.
“I think we’re still trying to find our identity as a team,” LHS senior quarterback Grayson Saunier said. “I know we have very strong running backs and I can run a little bit, but it’s all about what we want to do. I think we can do anything. We just need to be more consistent on both sides of the ball – running and passing.
“We just have to keep working in practice and getting better. We put up points, but it’s not our best for sure.”
Saunier actually put up some impressive numbers in Friday’s win.
On the ground, he rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. In the air, he completed half of his 12 passes for 115 yards and two more scores. Saunier also successfully converted two fake punts for first downs.
“It’s for sure good, but it’s not our best,” Saunier said. “We’re still making mistakes left and right. It can be better.
'When we get to the better teams on the schedule, we can’t make those mistakes. We have to minimize the mistakes and just keep getting better every day.”
The running game has met the standard. In addition to Saunier, Ja’Kaylin Anderson added 64 yards on 13 carries – not to mention returning a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown – and reserve back Jason Arceneaux added 38 yards on six carries.
“Our running game is moving,” LHS coach Cedric Figaro said. “Our line is playing together. They’ve been together for a year, so they’re understanding. The running game is working, yes.
“Yes indeed. Jay’Kalib had a couple games for us last year – I think the Southside game and a couple other good games. But he came into his own this year, over the summer and really the spring when he came in. I tell you what, he’s been a pleasant surprise.”
The passing game, though, still isn’t where the Lions want it to be.
“I don’t think it’s anything where it’s one person’s fault,” Saunier said. “I think the quarterback – me – the receivers and the linemen just all need to come together more to get over that hump. We just need to be more consistent in practice and keep working on that chemistry with each other. It’s going to come around. We got a couple tonight”
Yes, Landon Norris caught a 21-yard touchdown pass and Kevonte Landry later added a 37-yard scoring reception.
“Timing,” Figaro said. “For us, we’re struggling with the passing game on both sides of the ball. When Grayson is accurate, they’re not catching and when he’s not accurate, obviously, they’re not catching. We just have to put in more work on it.”
To Figaro’s point, the Spartans’ passing game certainly had its moments. Jaylon Domingeaux had five receptions for 63 yards, including a 45-yard TD grab. Jordan Dejean added three catches for 68 yards, including a 45-yard scoring strike, while Alexander Landry collected two catches for 74 yards and a score.
The other major strength of the Lions is placekicker Ashton Guilbeau, who nailed a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Lions a 17-0 lead at the time.
The biggest issue for the Lions to address, however, is the penalties with 13 flags for 150 yards in Friday’s three-hour contest.
“I am very worried,” Figaro said. “Like last week, some of the penalties shouldn’t have been called and maybe a few in this one. But they are very concerning because they’re too much, just way too much. We’re getting too many penalties, especially personal fouls. The kids were getting chippy out there, talking and were the ones getting called for it. I’ve got to get better with that.”