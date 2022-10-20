Being ranked No. 1 in the state and then facing Teurlings Catholic has been a recipe for defeat on more than one occasion this season.
The Rebels have proven to be dragon slayers this season, knocking off three top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
“It has been really unprecedented for us,” coach Dane Charpentier said of his team's success against top-ranked programs. “We have played tough schedules before, but I don’t know if we’ve ever faced this many No. 1-ranked teams before in the same season. It is new territory for us.”
The Rebels will try to make it four when they host Class 4A's top-ranked St. Thomas More at 7 p.m. Friday in a pivotal District 4-4A matchup.
“We look forward to these types of games,” Charpentier said. “We know that this game is going to have a great atmosphere, a championship atmosphere. This game very well could decide the district champion and that’s a big deal in this district.”
Teurlings (7-0, 2-0) and ranked No. 2 in 4A, has been as good offensively as expected behind quarterback Preston Welch along with receivers Kentrell Prejean, Bradford Cain and Hayden Vice.
While the offense has met expectations, the defense has surpassed theirs.
“They are doing everything we expected them to do offensively, but defensively they have been exceeding everybody’s expectations,” Cougars assistant coach Shane Savoie said. “They are very technically sound defensively and they don’t get out of position.”
While Charpentier and his staff aren’t surprised by the Rebels’ defensive performance, the play of their defensive backs has captured their attention.
“We knew that we had pieces on defense,” Charpentier said. “We knew we had some guys coming up and we had some guys coming back. But what has stuck out for us is how well we have been playing in the secondary. When you can have guys in the back end who can run and tackle, it helps to limit explosive plays. When you can make a high school offense methodical or one-dimensional, that is a huge advantage.”
Led by defensive linemen KJ James, Cy Newland J.W. Prejean along with linebacker Christian Harris, the Rebels’ defense has made life a struggle for opposing offenses.
“Teurlings’ defense plays with high energy, and they tackle very well,” Savoie said. “They have a lot of guys who run to the football. They are playing really well.”
The Rebels will face a stiff challenge in the Cougars (6-1, 2-0), who have been dominant on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Sam Altmann leads a potent passing game along with receivers Christian McNees and Connor Stelly.
“The good thing about coaching is that it is always fun to see the kids progress and this year has been that,” Savoie said. “All of our kids have committed to the process and have worked to get better every day.”
“We have a lot of respect for their program,” Charpentier said. “With these guys, they are always going to make plays. They have a really good scheme. To beat them, you are going to have to outplay them. They are very well-coached and defensively they play extremely hard. It’s going to be one of those games where it is tough sledding for both teams.”
Charpentier said remaining calm in the rivalry game is going to be a key to victory.
“This is going to be a big-time fight,” Charpentier said. “The team that is able to keep their composure, make adjustments and the right adjustments is going to come out on top in this game. It’s going to be a huge challenge for our guys, but I’m excited to see us go out there and compete.”
“Regardless of the outcome of this game, neither team’s season will end,” Savoie said. “Both teams will have something to say when the playoffs start.”