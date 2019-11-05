A 20-16 loss to Rayne in the District 4-4A opener in Week 6 didn't get the Eunice Bobcats down.
Instead, coach Paul Trosclair's team has responded with three straight victories, including a non-district win over Tioga that handed the Indians their only setback of the season.
Last week, Eunice forced five turnovers and quarterback Simeon Ardoin accounted for five touchdowns in a 57-19 rout of North Vermilion.
"Simeon has been putting in more work throwing the ball," Trosclair said. "We asked him to run the scout offense in practice because every team we've played is running the spread."
The extra practice has paid off for Ardoin, who completed 12 of 13 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns for the Bobcats (7-2, 2-1).
His twin brother, Deon Ardoin, carried 15 times for 118 yards and three scores.
"The brothers had over 300 yards of total offense between them last week," Trosclair said. "They're a very good combination. They're also quiet kids. Offensively, we were great versus North Vermilion. I wasn't pleased with the defense, but you can credit North Vermilion because their scheme is difficult to defend.
"The guys realized that anything can happen when we played Rayne. We had a lot of success last year, so sometimes players think you can just walk out there and win. That's not how football works."
The Bobcats host LaGrange (4-4, 2-1) Friday in the regular season finale.
"We'll face another great quarterback," Trosclair said of LaGrange signal-caller Quintorious Jones. "He can run and throw. We'll try to make them throw short.
"We still like to control things with our running game. We still run the Wing-T although we're a little more versatile with some spread stuff in it. It's a very old offense, but it's very productive and allows you to control situations."
Freeman picking up slack
With his team saddled by several injuries, Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux has found a workhorse in tailback Asa Freeman (119 carries, 840 yards, 8 TDs).
A 6-foot, 175-pound senior, Freeman had his biggest outing of the year last week in a 34-14 win at Loreauville, rushing for 158 yards on 26 attempts.
At the beginning of the year, however, Freeman's workload was limited because of an injury he suffered in spring practice.
"Asa broke his foot last spring," Desormeaux said. "He didn't see any action in the scrimmage or the jamboree. We limited him in Week 1, and then we were able to turn him loose in Week 2."
Freeman scored the first two touchdowns versus Loreauville, the second coming on a bruising 20-yard burst up the middle.
"Asa is a weight-room guy," his coach said. "He's strong, runs pretty well and does a good job of churning his feet after contact. He keeps his feet moving."
Another senior, Ethan Leoni has been a jack of all trades. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder lines up at fullback and tight end on offense, and he plays defensive line.
"Ethan has gotten a lot better with his receiving," Desormeaux said. "At first, he didn't have great hands. He's done a good job with that. It absolutely helps that Freeman has been able to carry the ball so much.
"That helps because it keeps Ethan from having to play so many snaps in the backfield. We use Ethan on the defensive line, as well."
Last week, freshman kicker Peyton Woodring nailed a field goal near the end of the first half to give Ascension a comfortable 26-0 lead.
"Peyton has done a really good job of focusing on the little things," Desormeaux said. "That's the biggest thing for a kicker. He also keeps his emotions under control."
The Blue Gators (7-2, 5-1) have won four straight ahead of this Thursday's game versus West St. Mary (2-7, 2-4).
Highland on playoff cusp
With a win at home Friday over Centerville, the Highland Baptist Bears will make the Division IV playoffs in coach Rick Hutson's first year at the school.
"We're practicing in Week 10 with a chance to go to the playoffs," Hutson said. "That's a great thing for us. Like I told the guys, we're basically in playoff mode now because if we lose, the season is over. If we win, we keep playing."
Hutson wasn't sure what to expect when he made the move from New Iberia to Highland.
"It was such a mystery as to the type of team we were going to have," he said. "Who would play, who wouldn't play...and even if we got all the guys we wanted, we still weren't sure how good we'd be."
The Bears (4-5, 2-2 in District 8-1A) could lock up a playoff berth and secure third place in district with a win over Centerville (7-2, 2-2), which is seeded No. 5 in Class 1A.
"They're 7-2, and there's not a lot of bad 7-2 teams," Hutson said of the Bulldogs. "They're very similar to Westminster with their offense.
"We've played four different Wing-T teams, including Delcambre in the jamboree, and Centerville definitely runs it better than anybody we've played. All three of their backs are threats. I'm not sure we've played anybody like that."