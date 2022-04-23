St. Thomas More head softball coach Andria Waguespack admits that this year's version of the Lady Cougars is not what it was "historicallY" - a team that can bash the long ball.
They didn't need the long ball Friday as STM played host to the Division II quarterfinals against of Our Lady, all the singles the team hit did the job efficiently.
St. Thomas More only had eight hits in the game, but six of them were singles and four of them in the second inning were enough to plate four runs as the No. 4 seed Lady Cougars took control of the game and beat the No. 5 seed Penquins 10-0 in five innings to advance to the semifinals next week at Broussard's St, Julien Park.
"I'll take it," Waguespack said. "We did what we had to do to win. Survive and advance at this point of the season. Good baserunning, taking extra bases when they gave it to us.
"Next person up, next game."
Waguespack thought going into the game that it was going to be a defensive battle.
"We have a good defense and so do they," she said. "They made some mistakes and miscues and we took advantage."
St. Thomas More's defensive effort started with junior pitcher Ava Prejean, who shut out the Penguins and scattered four hits over six innings with seven strikeouts. She faced 22 batters and pitched out of two innings where the visitors had runners in scoring position with less than two outs.
"I was kind of expecting this kind of performance today," Prejean said. "We knew that AOL could put the ball in play and could hit but we were ready for it.
"I'm proud of my performance and I knew the defense would be there behind me."
And the defense was, especially when Prejean needed that when Academy of Our Lady threatened to score in the third and fourth innings.
"I just had to remind myself that my team had my back," Prejean said. "I was trying to overpower it to the plate and I had to remind myself to stay calm and let my pitches work and let the defense play behind me."
Especially in the fourth inning when STM turned a double play to held end one Penguin threat.
"That felt good to know that the defense is behind me and if I get into a rough situation they will make plays to help me get out of it," Prejean said.
Offensively, STM had Gabby Stutes had two hits, including triple and an RBI; Gracie Smith had a hit and two RBIs while Ari Townsend, A'Kili Greene, Haley Zerangue and Grace Lapeyrouse each had a hit.
STM will play top-seeded Haynes Academy in the semifinals Friday.
"This is going to be a fantastic event to have in Broussard," Waguespack said. "For us, it's awesome to play there and have our fans show up and support us.
"I'm super stoked about it."