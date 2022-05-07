Louisiana's track and field world knew that Westgate's Tigers were loaded for bear this season, and they responded with a resounding title repeat.
What we didn't know was that the Northside Lady Vikings were poised to take a quantum leap forward - a step that almost earned a title.
Westgate scored 96 points here Saturday to repeat as Class 4A boys champions at the LHSAA State Meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium.
They were the runaway preseason picks and they came through with style,
But Northside, an 89.5-to-88 point loser to Vandebilt Catholic, caught fans' fancy behind magnetic sprinter Quincy Simon.
Northside capped off the night with a 4:02.51 win in the 4x400 relay,
Despite the narrow loss, the Lady Vikings left a memorable footprint.
Unlike the Lady Vikings, defending state champion Westgate was picked to wear a crown since the first week of practice, and coach Phillip Guidry kept his thoroughbreds on task throughout,
Chief among his stars was Tray-quan Francis, who warmed up with a second-place 4:15.13 in the 1600 before winning the 800 in 1:57.26 and the 400 in 49.29 and closing on the 4x400 relay that finished second.
"I got out well in the 1600," Francis said. "After the first lap it became a matter of position. There were tough conditions, It was hot for the mile. But they expect me to be a leader and to do my best."
The Tigers won the 4x100 relay (41.54) and 4x200 (1:26.56), Jordan Doucet won the long jump (22-2.25), Dedrick Latulas was second in the triple jump at 46-10.25, Camron Spencer excelled in the 200 and 110 hurdles and Mekhi Boutte was third in the 200 in 21.71.
In other 4A highlights: Fourth-place Cecilia (55 points) was led by Jayden Singleton wins in the 110 hurdle (14.38) and 300 hurdles (37.68), along with Kendrick Alexander's 51-8 win in the shot put.
Carencro's Bryce Cambell excelled with a winning 10:05.31 in the 3200 after a third place 4:36.18 in the1600, while Kohen Beavers third in the 100.
Triple jump winner Everette Prejean (48-8.75) and the 4x400 (3:26.75, third) paced Northside.
St. Thomas More's Jonathan Woods tied for second in the pole vault (12-6 with Richard Seymour third in the javelin (176-4).
In girls action, Teurlings' Angelle Dupuis was third in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200 and runner-up efforts came from Addison Richey (12-0 pole vault) and the 4x800 relay,
Breaux Bridge was second in both the 4x100 (48.90) and 4x200 91:43.81) relays.