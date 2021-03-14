As St. Thomas More coach Danny Broussard drove the basketball team's bus from Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles to Lafayette on Saturday evening, his phone was blowing up.
His Cougars had just defeated University Lab 60-39 in the Division II state championship game, and well-wishers were calling and texting Broussard's phone non-stop.
Although he didn't read any of the texts while driving, Broussard accepted several congratulatory calls from friends and family.
"I'll be returning calls for three days," laughed Broussard, whose team had just won its fourth consecutive state title. The Cougars, who hadn't lost since before Christmas, finished with a 32-4 record.
"When I won the first one in 1986, I was 25 years old," Broussard said. "I thought this was going to be easy. I was going to win about 20 of these. I found out right after that it's not that easy.
"Look, to win a state championship, you have to have luck. Sometimes you need the luck of the draw. Sometimes you may have one of the best teams you've ever had, but there are other great teams in the state. There are a lot of factors that go into it."
Over the weekend, debates raged on the Internet as to who is the best overall basketball team in Louisiana, which crowns nine separate state champions.
"This bunch right here, I feel that whatever division we'd have been in, I think we'd have won," Broussard said. "I've been feeling this for the last two years. Last year, we beat three state champions. We played so many great teams. It's just a special bunch. It's remarkable, the run that we've been on.
"Last year, we went through a three-game stretch where we beat the No. 1 team in 3A in Wossman, the No. 1 team in 4A in Breaux Bridge, and the No. 1 1A team in North Central. You can't plan that. You can't schedule that. It just happened in tournaments. For that to happen back-to-back-back, I knew I had a special group of guys playing for me."
Broussard's Cougars have captured a total of six state titles.
"We've had some really good teams," he said. "It would be fun for this team to play against our first-ever state championship team, our nationally-ranked team that went 38-2. It would really be fun. There would be some great matchups. I've been fortunate to have some great players. I'm not going to say this team is the best I've had, but they rank up there."
STM will lose 10 seniors from this year's squad, including guards Carter Domingue and Jaden Shelvin. In the championship game, Domingue led the way with 17 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, five steals and a block.
Shelvin added 12 points, five assists, five rebounds and a steal. Broussard said LSU football signee Jack Bech's 16 points were a career high. Bech also collected three steals, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
"We were a guard-oriented team," Broussard said. "You're playing with Bryce Bouilion, who is a 6-foot-2 post, and Jack Bech at 6-foot-3. They're very strong and athletic, but we were always so undersized. Our guard play this year was unreal."
When the buzzer sounded at the end of the game on Saturday, one of the first things Broussard did was embrace Domingue and Shelvin.
"It's hard for me to imagine what it's going to be like for me next year without them," he said. "We've been through wars together. It's going to be so much different.
"I told them I loved them and I thanked them for going to war with me every night. It's just a mutual bond I have with them. Whatever I've asked them to do the last four years, they've done it."
One of STM's most significant wins this season came a few weeks ago in the Cajundome against 3A champion Madison Prep. Although the Cougars fell behind early, they rallied to defeat a much larger squad, 62-55.
"Appearance-wise, I don't think we're an All-Airport team where people see us and say, 'Wow,' but when the ball is tipped, Jack and Bryce and Carter and Jaden start pushing guys around," Broussard said. "The opponents are like, "These guys are good." And our defense, our physicality prevents teams from doing things they usually do."
Once Bech joined the basketball team after football ended, the Cougars never lost again.
"He's incredible," Broussard said. "The camaraderie that he has with his teammates spurred him to play football. Carter went and played football as a Division I basketball prospect, so Jack returned the favor by playing basketball after he had already signed with LSU for football."
Along with Barrett Chiasson, Broussard is assisted by coaches Wes and Nick Cortese.
"I've been on the staff 11 years," said Wes Cortese, who took over as head coach in a district contest at Westgate after Broussard was forced to sit out due to contact tracing issues.
"This was a fun group to coach. They adjusted on the court very well. Carter and Jaden are leaders on the court. Bryce Boullion is a special player. He doesn't get a lot of accolades, but he just goes out and gets rebounds. Tobin Thevenot was banged up after football and was still a great point guard for us."
Wes Cortese was a gritty, defensive-minded player on the 2007 STM team that lost in the semifinals. Nick Cortese averaged 12 points per game for STM squads that won 30-plus games in both his junior and senior campaigns.
"This was a really special group of seniors," Nick Cortese said. "All 10 of them. I think they make coaching easy. They're good, they play hard and they have a lot of experience.
"Sometimes guys with a lot of experience who are good think they know more than the coaches, and these guys weren't like that. They were always willing to be coached."
At one time, Chaisson and the Cortese brothers were all on the same STM squad.
"This group of seniors was a lot of fun," Chaisson said. "Look, having players like Carter and Jaden makes like easier. They do all the right things. Bryce and Jack bring a lot of energy. When it comes to being overmatched size-wise, Bryce and Bech thrive on that. We call them the 'Bash Brothers.'
While STM throttled U-High from the opening tip on Saturday, the Cougars often found ways to come from behind.
"This group of seniors was so battle-tested," Chaisson said. "When they were sophomores, they were down by 13 points to De La Salle in overtime in the championship game and still won. "