After bursting onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, Notre Dame softball star Maci Bergeron had high goals for the 2020 season before it was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She set the bar even higher as a junior — and she achieved them.
Bergeron was the driving force behind Notre Dame (29-5) breaking the national single-season home run record for high school softball. She hit 30 of the team’s 96 home runs en route to the Pios' third straight state championship.
Bergeron’s performance at the plate and in the circle led to her winning the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Miss Softball award, which goes to the state's top high school softball player.
In addition to her team-high 30 home runs, Bergeron finished with a .571 batting average, 78 RBIs and only four strikeouts. In the circle, Bergeron logged a 6-0 record in 36⅓ innings with a 0.38 ERA and 47 strikeouts.
Notre Dame coach Dale Serie has witnessed Bergeron's development.
“She is a special kid, a special person,” Serie said of Bergeron, an LSU commitment since her freshman year. “I’ve gotten to see her a little more on the softball field, and it’s no secret why she’s so successful. She works extremely hard at her craft and is very coachable. I love when good things happen to good people, and she’s definitely deserving of this award. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Bergeron’s success as a hitter has been on display from a young age with her dad by her side as her hitting coach. The Notre Dame catcher continues to set her goals higher each season.
“I work hard,” Bergeron said. “Just really practicing a lot and playing as a team, I enjoy playing with my friends. My dad is my hitting coach, so I credit him a lot with my performance and practice a lot throughout the week and put in a lot of work. The (home run record) was very exciting, but we couldn’t have done it without everyone else contributing.”
Pitching wasn’t even on Bergeron’s radar heading into this season, but she contributed when her team needed help and pitched in the state championship game.
“I really didn’t want to pitch, but I kind of had to,” she said. “I don’t like losing, so I kind of just did what I had to do. I pitched in (10-and-under softball) and stopped, but then I threw a little my sophomore year and then this year.”
“I challenged anyone we had with a pitching background for the well-being of our team,” Serie siad. “(Bergeron) then started taking the bull by the horns and wanting the ball.”
Bergeron will have the opportunity to become the nation's all-time home run leader in her senior season.
“Since her freshman year, she wasn't playing like a freshman,” Serie said. “She’s always carried herself in that manner, and that has a lot to do with her maturity. She has the opportunity to become the national home run leader. She’s sixth right now (nationally) and would’ve had more in 2020. She had 15 home runs in 14 games before (the) COVID (pandemic hit).”
For Bergeron, it's about setting high benchmarks.
“Just setting bigger goals every year to try and reach them,” Bergeron said. “I try to play 100% every time and don’t take anything for granted because any game could be my last.”
La. Farm Bureau Insurance/Miss Softball winners
1996: Ashley Lewis, Central
1997: Ashleigh Ivey, Barbe-Lake Charles
1998: Micah Barbato, Lafayette
1999: Mandy Mullins, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte
2000: Sarah Meadors, Denham Springs
2001: Beth Provost, Teurlings Catholic
2002: Beth Provost, Teurlings Catholic
2003: Britni Bowen, Sterlington
2004: Leah Heintze, St. Amant
2005: Kellie Eubanks, St. Amant
2006: Ashley Brignac, John Curtis
2007: Ashley Brignac, John Curtis
2008: Lauren Crane, Vandebilt Catholic
2009: Lauren Wilson, Belle Chasse
2010: Christina Hamilton, Rosepine
2011: Courtney Ivey, Oak Hill
2012: Baylee Corbello, Sam Houston
2013: Baylee Corbello, Sam Houston
2014: Katie Brignac, John Curtis
2015: Tanner Wright, Sam Houston
2016: Bailey Hemphill, St. Thomas More
2017: Emma Callie Delafield, North DeSoto
2018: Abby Allen, Ouachita Parish
2019: Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, Brusly
2020: season canceled
2021: Maci Bergeron, Notre Dame