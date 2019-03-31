A pair of former Baton Rouge area high school athletes, Woodlawn High’s Danielle Scott and St. Amant’s Jason Garey, are part of an eight-person list of inductees who will be honored Tuesday evening at the 41st annual LHSAA and LHSCA Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Also being honored are longtime Episcopal track coach Claney Duplechin, high school sports editor Robin Fambrough of The Advocate, former Acadiana High football coach Ted Davidson, St. Charles Catholic football coach Frank Monica, former Cecilia High football coach James Waguespack, and former official and LHSAA administrator Keith Alexander.
Scott graduated from Woodlawn in 1990, but not before making her mark in volleyball, basketball, softball and track. She was an indoor state shot put champion, and was an all-stater in basketball and volleyball.
Scott’s athletic career continued to flourish when she attended Long Beach State. She was All-Big West conference in volleyball and basketball, and was a three-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All- American, including player of the year in 1993. Competing in volleyball, Scott played at five Olympics between 1996 and 2012.
Garey graduated from St. Amant in 2002 after a soccer career featuring 170 goals and 152 assists. He set the state record of 73 goals his junior year, when he ranked third nationally. His numerous awards included all state honors for three years, a state most valuable player awar, and three district MVPs.
At the University of Maryland, Garey became the Terrapins career leader in goals (60) and points (140). He helped Maryland win the 2005 national championship, when he was awarded the MAC Herman Trophy as the top male collegiate soccer player. Garey went on to play professionally from 2005-11.
Duplechin has coached football and/or track at Episcopal since 1978. Under his direction, the Knights boys teams have won 32 cross country championships, including a current streak of 23 consecutive. The Knights have also won a combined 22 state titles in indoor and outdoor track. He has been named a national coach of the year three times, Louisiana track coach of the year 12 times and Louisiana cross country coach of the year 29 times.
Fambrough is only the fourth sportswriter to be inducted. In her 29th year at The Advocate, she has been recognized five-times as the LSWA’s Division I prep writer of the year. The Louisville, Kentucky, native received the LHSAA’s prep journalism award in 2001 and 2016, and served as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s first female president from 1999-2001.
Davidson was an assistant football and baseball coach for 10 years at Acadiana before being promoted to head football coach. He coached the Rams to four Class 5A championships (2006, 2010, 2013 and 2014). A five-time Louisiana coach of the year, he retired after the 2017 season with a record of 154-46.
Waguespack is the only Louisiana high school football coach to lead two schools to undefeated championship seasons: St. James in 1979 and Cecilia in 1995. He compiled a record of 238-158, was the 1979 state coach of the year and a 10-time district coach of the year.
Monica completed his 21st year as St. Charles head football coach last year. He has coached four state champion teams in football (1975, 1978, 1984 and 2001) and also a baseball state titlist (1975). He has been named state coach of the year three times, and district coach of the year six times.
Alexander worked in the Claiborne Parish school system before eventually becoming the LHSAA’s assistant executive director in 2008. He was also an active high school official for football and basketball working in Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana. He was received the NFHS Section III distinguished service award in 2018.