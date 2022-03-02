NEW IBERIA - When the chips were down for New Iberia, senior Tylin Bray took charge.
Bray scored 8 of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, including two big free throws, as New Iberia Senior High rallied from four point down in the final quarter to beat District 3-5A rival Barbe 52-45 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday night.
"I hadn't done anything to help my team all night," Bray said. "I knew that I had to take charge in the late in the game if we were going to advance."
With the win, No. 4 seed New Iberia advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018 and will play host to No. 5 seed Ouachita Parish, which beat No. 12 seed Southside 63-35.
"Survive and advance. That's what this time of year if all about," NISH coach Chad Pourciau said. "We didn't play well. we didn't shoot well tonight. But we found a way to win and move on."
Christian Walker led NISH with 14 points and Wayne Randall-Bashay added 12 points for the Jackets, who improved to 29-7 overall.
Bray echoed Pourciau's thoughts about not playing well to start the game.
"We started out bad," he said. "We can't go into the third round playing like that. We need to pick it up and play with emotion from the start.
"It wasn't too much of what they did, it was all on us. We just got into our own heads and when we saw that we were down, we just started shooting 3's."
And NISH went down to their district rivals early.
Barbe jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter as NISH kept missing shots, especially underneath the goal.
"At one point we counted 12 missed shots underneath the goal," Pourciau said. "That's what was frustrating. Now they did a good job of blocking and contesting shots but we weren't sharp offensively and when you do that you have to rely on your defense and we gave up 17 points in the first quarter."
In fact, New Iberia trailed for most of the first half until it tied the game with about two minutes left before halftime and even then could only manage a one point lead, 23-22 at halftime.
"We knew that we weren't playing well," Bray said. "But coach didn't get after us at halftime. He just told us to concentrate on what we were doing."
NISH twice built a four point lead in the third quarter, only to see Barbe come back and tie the game both times as the Bucs took a 37-36 lead at the end of the third quarter.
In the final period, Barbe built a four-point lead but NISH rallied to tie the game with two minutes left and eventually were able to pull ahead and led by as much as six points in the final minute to pull off the come-from behind win.
"I'm happy," Pourciau said. "We won but it wasn't a clean performance in any way. We have to be a lot better Friday if we want to beat Ouachita.
"It was a struggle all game. Credit to Barbe's kids, they played hard the whole game. We managed a one point lead at half and then won by seven and we didn't play real well."
Ja'Quise Richardson led Barbe with 16 points and Jabbari Barry added 14 for the Bucs.
Now NISH heads to the quarterfinals for the first time in four years but the players don't see it that way.
"This is the first time that this senior class has been out of the second round," Bray said. "This is new to us but we're on a mission to make the state tournament."