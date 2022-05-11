Happy, but far from satisfied.
That might be the best way to describe the feeling of both the North Vermilion and Iota baseball teams as they prepare to compete in the nonselect state tournament semifinals in Sulphur.
Both programs are happy to remain in contention for a state title, but just getting to Sulphur isn’t the ultimate goal.
They want to win it all.
“Last year, getting to Sulphur was a big deal for us because we had never been there for the state tournament,” said Patriots coach Jeremy Trahan, whose North Vermilion team won the Class 4A state title last season. “It’s exciting to win the quarterfinals and reach the state tournament, but our mission is to defend our state title.”
The Bulldogs reached the state tournament four years ago, and while no one on their current roster was a member of that team, Bulldogs coach Leonard Cloud admits “there is still a bad taste in our mouths” regarding how things ended for Iota.
“Our players this year were young Bulldogs in the stands when we made it to Sulphur in 2018,” Cloud said. “They know what that felt like to see us lose. So they are hungry. We have a whole new set of goals, but the kids are ready to go.”
On Thursday at McMurry Park, No. 2-seeded Iota will face No. 3 Lutcher in the Class 3A semifinals at 10 a.m. on Field 40, while top-seeded North Vermilion will face No. 5 North DeSoto in the Class 4A semifinals at 2 p.m. on Field 41.
“When you get to this point in the season or in the playoffs, everyone is a really good team,” Trahan said. “Baseball is just a different type of game, and we know that the game against North DeSoto is going to be a battle.”
“We knew coming into the season that getting here was a possibility,” Cloud said. “But in baseball, you have to have the ball fall your way because anybody can beat anybody on any given day.”
The Patriots (37-2) will have their hands full against a North DeSoto team that been potent on offense. North DeSoto (33-5) is averaging 12 runs per game in five playoff games.
“North DeSoto is really impressive offensively,” Trahan said. “One through nine in their lineup can hit the ball out of the ballpark. They are a very good team.”
Although a decision on who will get the pitching start for North Vermilion hasn’t been determined, Trahan said he is confident his pitching staff, led by Aiden Leonard (9-0), Tyson Leblanc (9-0), Allen Johnson (8-1) and John Touchet, will be up for the challenge.
“Our pitching staff has been really good,” Trahan said. “We feel really good about being able to roll out any one of them for this game.”
Iota (33-3) also knows a thing or two about being able to light up a scoreboard. The Bulldogs scored 58 runs in the postseason for an average of 11.6 runs per game.
“Offensively, we are pretty solid throughout our lineup,” Cloud said. “If I had to pinpoint any particular facet of the game that we’re strong at it would be at the plate, hitting the ball.”
But, Cloud said, Lutcher has shown it can hit as well.
“Lutcher lost a lot from last year’s team,” Cloud said. “They have almost an entirely new lineup. Like us, they can swing it one through nine and they are solid defensively.”
Both coaches agreed overcoming anxiety could be a key.
“There will be nerves obviously,” Cloud said. “But I think our guys will be up for the challenge.”