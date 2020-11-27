It didn’t take long for the Teurlings Rebels to set the tone in the opening round of the Division II playoffs against the Thomas Jefferson Jaguars.
The No. 8-seeded Rebels intercepted the Jaguars on their opening drive and quick got on the board on a Larkin Spring 26-yard touchdown run.
The Rebels never looked back, taking a commanding 57-14 victory over the Jaguars.
The Rebels' offense was nothing short of dominant, finishing with 446 yards of offense, including 313 on the ground and 133 through the air.
“I think we took care of business and did what we were supposed to do,” Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. “It’s going to take a great effort to move on next week. I think De La Salle has a great ball club, and it’s going to be a challenge we look forward to.
"We’ve played well on offense the last three weeks. Hopefully we’ve got a lot of momentum heading into the ball game next Friday night in New Orleans.”
Spring dominated on the ground, finishing with 120 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns along with a receiving touchdown for 27 yards.
“When he (Spring) has a really explosive game, then we’re a really good offense,” Charpentier said. “We need him to be really a key playmaker for us on the ground. When can get the run game going with him, everything else becomes a little bit easier. When he gets going, we all get going.”
Spring was able to excel despite slippery field conditions, and he was still able to put up big numbers despite being pulled at halftime due to a 43-7 halftime lead.
“It’s always key to come out firing and hit them in the mouth early,” Spring said. “We scored first play when the offense had the ball, and they called a penalty, and then we went right back and did it again. It felt good. That was when I realized, OK, this is going to be a good game, we’re going to have a good game tonight. I think the momentum we had all night just fed off of the beginning, that first quarter.”
The Rebels passing game was also on point, as senior quarterback Kaden Boulet was an efficient 5-for-5 for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
“He (Boulet) was very efficient,” Charpentier said. “It was a wet game most of the night, so the ball's not going to be in the air as much, but I’m very happy with the way he’s playing.”
The Rebels’ defense pulled their weight as well, as they had three interceptions and prevented the Jaguars from getting much going on offense.
“They (the defense) have been playing really hard,” Charpentier said. “I think the wet ball bothered the other team a lot, and we were able to get our hands on it.”
The only downside for the Rebels was penalties. They were penalized 11 times for 12 times for over 100 yards, which is something they’ll need to fix, according to Charpentier.
“We’ve definitely got to cut down on penalty yards,” Charpentier said. “It’s been an issue all year. In a close game, it’s an issue, it’s a problem."
After securing a dominant opening round victory, the Rebels will take on No. 1 De La Salle next week in the Division II quarterfinals, and they’ll put their three-game winning streak on the line as they look to pull off the upset.
“It’s going to be a grind,” Spring said. “Practice has got to be perfect every single day this week. I think we’re really hot right now. We’re in the middle of our stride, so I’m curious to see how it goes.
"Our team’s really confident right now, so we’re going into this game very hyped up and very hot. I’m confident. Always got to be confident in my team, but I honestly think deep down if we just play our game, we could upset them (De La Salle).”